Cannes In Cairns Postponed To November! Even More Time To Stock Up On Your Swimwear!

Cannes In Cairns Postponed To November! Even More Time To Stock Up On Your Swimwear!
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Ah, global pandemics. Quite bad, aren’t they?

Between COVID-19 and further investigation into Northern Queensland’s weather patterns, The Misfits (publisher of B&T) has made the decision to postpone our spectacular Cannes in Cairns event, presented by Pinterest, to November.

Oh yes, you can bet your cotton socks and lycra togs that Cannes in Cairns is still a-go-go, but now it’ll be a-go-going from Wednesday 24 November to Friday 26 November 2021.

Bonuses of the change include the fact that the average Cairns temperature kicks it up a notch to a gorgeous 31 degrees Celsius by November, and the fact we’ll all be Pfizered and Astro-Zeneca’d to the gills by then.

Same stunning line-up, same sexy venues, and no bloody state lockdowns!

To tide you over until November, you can keep getting excited about our fabulous speakers and panels.

There’s also more info on the Cannes in Cairns website where you can buy tickets too.

We simply cannot wait to see you there, and many thanks once again to our fabulous sponsors!

Please login with linkedin to comment

Cannes in Cairns Pinterest

Latest News

Gumtree Embraces The Circular Economy
  • Campaigns
  • Media

Gumtree Embraces The Circular Economy

Gumtree has partnered with environmental foundation Planet Ark to provide customers with a more sustainable platform. Their aim is to help create a more circular economy. Gumtree and Planet Ark announced their partnership in June 2021. It aims to promote a circular economy – a system that relies on creating and repurposing rather than repurchasing. […]

Wunderman Thompson’s Future Shopper Report Reveals How COVID-19 Changed Shopping Habits For Good
  • Marketing

Wunderman Thompson’s Future Shopper Report Reveals How COVID-19 Changed Shopping Habits For Good

COVID-19 has changed Australia’s shopping behaviour for good and many plan to persist with the new habits they’ve embraced, according to new research released by Wunderman Thompson Commerce. The Future Shopper 2021 Report examined the current and future shopping habits of 28,000 consumers across 17 countries. More than 2,000 Australian consumers, who shop online at […]

Eyeota Launches ID Agnostic Resolution Eyeota Translate
  • Marketing

Eyeota Launches ID Agnostic Resolution Eyeota Translate

Eyeota, the leading data partner to global enterprises, today launched its new agnostic identity solution for creating global data interoperability and increased digital reach and activation, Eyeota Translate.

Bigo Live Hosts Panels On Art, Education And Bush Tucker For NAIDOC Week 2021
  • Media

Bigo Live Hosts Panels On Art, Education And Bush Tucker For NAIDOC Week 2021

The theme of NAIDOC Week 2021 is Healing Country, and Bigo is inviting all Australians to listen to these panellists discussing their identity as part of the Indigenous community. Taking place throughout NAIDOC week (4th July – 11th July), panels have been live-streamed to Bigo Live users, covering a range of topics such as Indigenous […]

How Bench Media Has Used IAS’s Context Control To Drive Campaign Performance
  • Technology

How Bench Media Has Used IAS’s Context Control To Drive Campaign Performance

Bench Media understands that audience targeting will be significantly affected by the upcoming deprecation of third-party cookies. To address this challenge, Bench Media leveraged IAS’s Context Control to help their leading clients achieve significant scale while driving impressive results for campaigns. Bench Media ran a head-to-head test with IAS and a major DSP’s audience targeting […]

Yubo Launches ‘YuBucks’, A New Virtual Online Currency
  • Technology

Yubo Launches ‘YuBucks’, A New Virtual Online Currency

Yubo has announced the launch of YuBucks, a virtual online currency. This new paid feature, similar to in-app gifts between users, is part of the development of the social network’s unique business model that monetises through sustainable social commerce rather than profiting through advertising or selling its users data. Since the rollout of YuBucks Beta, […]