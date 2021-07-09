Cannes In Cairns Postponed To November! Even More Time To Stock Up On Your Swimwear!

Ah, global pandemics. Quite bad, aren’t they?

Between COVID-19 and further investigation into Northern Queensland’s weather patterns, The Misfits (publisher of B&T) has made the decision to postpone our spectacular Cannes in Cairns event, presented by Pinterest, to November.

Oh yes, you can bet your cotton socks and lycra togs that Cannes in Cairns is still a-go-go, but now it’ll be a-go-going from Wednesday 24 November to Friday 26 November 2021.

Bonuses of the change include the fact that the average Cairns temperature kicks it up a notch to a gorgeous 31 degrees Celsius by November, and the fact we’ll all be Pfizered and Astro-Zeneca’d to the gills by then.

Same stunning line-up, same sexy venues, and no bloody state lockdowns!

To tide you over until November, you can keep getting excited about our fabulous speakers and panels.

There’s also more info on the Cannes in Cairns website where you can buy tickets too.

We simply cannot wait to see you there, and many thanks once again to our fabulous sponsors!