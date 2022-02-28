Cannes In Cairns: Nine’s Mike Sneesby & News’ Michael Miller To Talk The Future Of Media

Do you often lie awake at night wondering about life, if you’d remembered to put the bins out or, all the more ‘big picture’, the future direction of media in Australia?

Well, if the answer’s “yes” to the future direction of media in Australia (not the bins) then you need to get your inquisitive brain to Cannes in Cairns that’s happening from May 16thto 18th.

With such a monumental question, who better qualified to deliver the answer than Nine CEO Mike Sneesby and News Corp Australia’s Executive Chairman, Michael Miller.

What’s certain to be a highlight of Cannes in Cairns’ packed three-day program, the power duo will be on stage debating media, its threats, the opportunities; who’s primed to win and who could well be left with the proverbial bloody nose.

And such a dynamic, thought-provoking, and challenging session needs a moderator to suit. That’s why none other than WPP’s ANZ president, Rose Herceg, has been enlisted to pose media’s big questions and ​always ensure civility and courteousness. Not that there wouldn’t be.

Miller, Sneesby and Herceg head a stellar line-up of Cannes in Cairns speakers.

Cannes in Cairns – May 16-18