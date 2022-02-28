Cannes In Cairns: Nine’s Mike Sneesby & News’ Michael Miller To Talk The Future Of Media

Cannes In Cairns: Nine's Mike Sneesby & News' Michael Miller To Talk The Future Of Media
Do you often lie awake at night wondering about life, if you’d remembered to put the bins out or, all the more ‘big picture’, the future direction of media in Australia?

Well, if the answer’s “yes” to the future direction of media in Australia (not the bins) then you need to get your inquisitive brain to Cannes in Cairns that’s happening from May 16thto 18th.

With such a monumental question, who better qualified to deliver the answer than Nine CEO Mike Sneesby and News Corp Australia’s Executive Chairman, Michael Miller.

What’s certain to be a highlight of Cannes in Cairns’ packed three-day program, the power duo will be on stage debating media, its threats, the opportunities; who’s primed to win and who could well be left with the proverbial bloody nose.

And such a dynamic, thought-provoking, and challenging session needs a moderator to suit. That’s why none other than WPP’s ANZ president, Rose Herceg, has been enlisted to pose media’s big questions and ​always ensure civility and courteousness. Not that there wouldn’t be.

Miller, Sneesby and Herceg head a stellar line-up of Cannes in Cairns speakers. The full list you can check out here. 

Want to make booking your flights and accommodation to Cairns painfully simple? It’s a mere click away here. 

Think Cannes In Cairns is going to be all mind-boggling conferencing? Think again by clicking here to check out all the awesome side activities, five-star restaurant visits and networking opportunities with Australia’s adland leaders.

Don’t lie awake pondering life’s big questions, book your seat at Cannes in Cairns – May 16-18 – and be assured a blissful eight hours’ sleep.

Please note: To ensure the safety of our attendees, Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, is a fully-vaxxed event. The Misfits thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

