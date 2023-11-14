Cancer Council Victoria And Bastion Unveils Powerful SunSmart Campaign

Cancer Council Victoria and Bastion have partnered to produce a new multi-channel SunSmart – behaviour change campaign designed to increase sun protection behaviours among Victorian men and women.

As Angela Morris, chief strategy officer at Bastion explained “there’s a dangerous perception amongst many Victorians that when it comes to sun protection, being ‘fairly good, most of the time’ is sufficient, alongside a real lack of awareness of about how serious skin cancer can be. Our campaign is designed to address this complacency by reframing the risk that incidental sun exposure brings and to drive better, more frequent sun protection behaviours.”

The ‘When you go out, don’t let cancer in’ campaign powerfully highlights how repeated exposure to the sun’s UV – through everyday activities such as gardening or walking the dog can cause skin cancer including melanoma that can spread to vital organs. The campaign also launches a new call to action to accompany the established Slip Slop Slap Seek Slide mnemonic. The CTA: Once the UV hits 3, cover up from UV gives people a clear indication as to when they need to protect themselves. It is included in all executions and is amplified in Digital OOH where live real time UV readings will be displayed.

Cancer Council Victoria’s head of media and communications, Kelly Dienaar said: “While we have made significant progress in skin cancer prevention in Victoria, particularly among younger generations, research indicates that only half of Victorians incorporate sun protection into their daily routines during summer. Often, it is the everyday activities that expose people to UV radiation. To ensure the continuity of our effective skin cancer prevention efforts, social marketing campaigns like this serve as crucial reminders of the potential impact of complacency and underscore the importance of protecting oneself from UV radiation.”

Bastion creative director Chris Searle said: ‘The emotive power in this idea is in the juxtaposition – connecting occasions that you don’t associate with skin cancer to the risk of a serious secondary cancer. We believe this will make a real difference in motivating people to use sun protection so that cancer doesn’t get a chance to start.’

Launched on November 12th the integrated campaign includes OLV, print, digital display, OOH and social media.