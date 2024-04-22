Campfire X & Nando’s Partner To Acknowledge Traditional Land Owners Across Australia

Campfire x has announced its partnership with Nando’s, home of PERi-PERi flame-grilled chicken, to support First Nations communities and acknowledge country.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards promoting meaningful relationships with First Nations people and promoting cultural recognition based on mutual respect.

Together, Campfire x and Nando’s have already launched cultural awareness campaigns to educate the public about the rich heritage and traditions of Australia’s First Nations peoples.

With this, Nando’s has introduced formal Acknowledgment of Country practices across its locations nationwide. This involves recognising and paying respect to the Traditional Owners and Custodians of the land on which Nando’s operates, honouring the ongoing connection to country and culture.

These campaigns highlight the importance of acknowledging country and nurturing greater understanding and respect for First Nations cultures.

“At Nando’s we’re proud to have a history of driving inclusivity and empowerment. It’s been a privilege to join forces with the crew at Campfire x as we understand the significance of acknowledging country. Importantly, we recognise that this is the start of a journey and we’re committed to continuing to work alongside First Nations people to create meaningful impact and opportunities,” said Kriss Alexander, Changing Lives manager.

As part of this partnership, Campfire x and Nando’s have committed to various initiatives aimed at empowering and uplifting First Nations communities across Australia.