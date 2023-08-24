Camp Comic Alan Carr & His Namesake Dog Work Hard For Laughs In New Work For Mini

Think all car ads look the same? Well, fabled car marque Mini has arguably taken a different approach, pitching its new range to dogs! Well, dog owners.

The BMW-owned brand has leaned on comedian Alan Carr to lend some laughs to the almost three-minute long spot.

The work of Sorrell-owned creative agency MediaMonks and written by Carr’s collaborator Giles Bowen, the spot attempts – and it could be said unsuccessfully – to show the car’s attributes for dog owners.

It’s not quite clear how the Mini – who has used the canine approach before in its marketing – is any different to any other car when it comes to transporting pooches.

Still, Carr’s endearing and affable style manages to steer the project in the right direction in the end. Enjoy it below:

Who will be the next chair of the ABC? Stan Grant

Kim Williams

Peter Tonagh

Danny Gilbert

Gabrielle Trainor

Jane Caro

Abbie Chatfield

Anna Bligh

Julia Gillard

Alan Jones Vote