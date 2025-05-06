Calls For Clarity & Consistency: ThinkNewsBrands, Roy Morgan and Ipsos Australia Team Up For Single Source Of Truth

ThinkNewsBrands, in collaboration with Roy Morgan and Ipsos Australia has responded to the media industry’s calls for clarity and consistency by leading a project to integrate Ipsos iris digital audience data for Total News Publishing within Roy Morgan Single Source.

From the 19th of May, Roy Morgan digital measurement data, in most cases dating back to January 2023, will be replaced with Ipsos iris measurement data for brands or entities within Total News Publishing. This data will be referred to as ‘Roy Morgan iris’.

The move to a common digital news publishing source will streamline media planning and create consistency as all advertisers, agencies and publishers will be able to rely on one digital measurement, endorsed by all parties, irrespective of which system they subscribe to – Roy Morgan Single Source or Ipsos iris.

While Ipsos iris remains the primary measurement system for monthly digital audience rankings, this move will enable the industry to access optimised, de-duplicated, total (multi-format), digital and print audience readership data for Total News Publishing, via the widely used Roy Morgan measurement service, reducing complexity.

Total News Publishing audience market dynamics and year-on-year comparisons will also be effortlessly accessible. The integrated audience data measurement results have been independently audited by Milton Data to provide the industry with the utmost confidence in their consistency and accuracy.

ThinkNewsBrands CEO, Vanessa Lyons, said the move was about leveraging the strengths of each research and audience measurement leader while making the media analysis and planning process simpler and more consistent for advertisers, agencies, and publishers.

“Roy Morgan Single Source provides a deep and holistic view of audience behaviour, attitudes and preferences while Ipsos iris data has become the industry endorsed digital audience measure. The move to a common digital news publishing source aims to reduce media planning complexity and

confusion for the industry.”

“I’d like to thank Roy Morgan, Ipsos Australia, and Milton Data for their expertise and hard work which has enabled this to happen,” Said Lyons.

Roy Morgan CEO, Michele Levine said the integration follows a two-year collaborative process. “All parties worked rigorously together to ensure the seamless integration of sources, and that the resulting data is precise and reliable.”

“Roy Morgan is pleased to be able to integrate Ipsos iris data into our Single Source and will continue to provide the total, multi-format, Total News Publishing audience sizing and profiling in our trusted environment,” said Levine.

Ipsos CEO, Simon Wake, hailed the integration as a success and thanked ThinkNewsBrands and Roy Morgan for the collaborative process.

“Being able to methodically work through a quite large data integration process has been very rewarding for the Ipsos team. We’re glad to provide our data and to be part of a partnership that provides greater value to the media industry,” added Wake.