California Welcomes Travellers To The Ultimate Playground With New Global Brand Platform
California is inviting visitors around the world to escape to the Ultimate Playground, where an abundance of adventures and experiences give travellers permission to play their own way – on a hike, on a road trip, or simply relaxing on a beach or tasting wine.
Launched with the “Let’s Play” global campaign, the Ultimate Playground represents the first brand evolution for the state in more than a decade to inspire domestic and international travellers to visit California. As people yearn to escape modern-day stressors more than ever, consumers naturally gravitate to California’s fun and free-spiritedness as a vacation destination.
“California’s playful lifestyle, paired with our abundance of experiences, creates something no other destination can claim—California is the Ultimate Playground,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. The power of play is scientifically proven, and most people of every generation aren’t satisfied with the amount of time they spend playing. It’s time for that to change.”
Research from Visit California and decades of scholarly works provide a strong foundation for a playful brand identity. More than 85 per cent of consumers across six global markets, including Australia, agree it is important to incorporate play into their lives, and 43 per cent said that vacation “is the only time I have to really let go and play,” according to Visit California’s consumer research.
“Travel is a time and place that gives us permission to embrace play, and California offers every visitor an opportunity to play in a way that speaks to them,” Beteta said. “Vacation can be an excellent time to rekindle joy, rediscover how to play and then take that playful spirit home as a souvenir”.
Wunderman Thompson Intelligence says consumers are creating a “joyconomy,” based on a recent international study of consumers, The Age of Re-enchantment: Emerging Trends and Opportunities. It found:
- 89 per cent see fun as a necessity that keeps them going in tough times.
- 83 per cent are seeking out experiences that bring them joy and happiness.
- People want more joy (72 per cent), hope (71 per cent) and inspiration (62 per cent) in their lives.
