BWS Unveils Summer Campaign Via M&C Saatchi

Aussies love summer but never more so than after two years of being cooped up, inside and alone. So BWS decided to do something a little different this silly season and invite our consumers to have some fun with our brand. Introducing the Big Wonderful Summer, a cheeky new brand campaign that plays with the BWS initials, in celebration of the little moments which make an Aussie summer iconic.

The campaign is made up of a series of fun, alternative acronyms for BWS – Boldly Worn Smugglers, BBQ Without Salad, Badass with Sandals – as well as Christmas with – Badly Wrapped Stuff and Beats Wrapping Socks to further emphasise why BWS and summer go together like a cold beer and a BBQ.

M&C Saatchi partnered with production company Entropico and director Natasha Foster to create a suite of film and stills that embody the vibe of a cheeky Aussie summer.

The Big Wonderful Summer campaign runs for two months, and highlights why BWS is the brightest and most convenient way to get drinks this Summer, from one hour delivery and 30 minutes pick up, to its 1400 store network and last-minute gifts for Christmas.