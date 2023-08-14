Butter Insurance Launches ‘Weird Stuff Happens’ Out-Of-Home Campaign

    Butter Insurance is shaking up stale, traditional insurance advertising with its latest out-of-home campaign ‘Weird Stuff Happens’.

    This dynamic campaign seeks to resonate with young people and renters, infusing a sense of humour and relatability into the often dry and complex world of insurance.

    Butter Insurance was founded in 2021 by Steph Skevington and Cassie Bell. The start-up aims to democratise access to insurance, particularly for young people and renters, by offering subscription-style insurance policies at the checkouts of retailers.

    Recognising the unique challenges and concerns of young people, this campaign is designed to resonate with a younger demographic and address their specific needs.

    Cassie Bell, the co-founder of Butter, expressed her excitement about the campaign, stating, “We know that insurance isn’t typically on the top of young renters’ minds. With this campaign, we aim to communicate the importance of having insurance in a fun and light-hearted manner. We want our customers to feel that Butter gets it and has their back.”

    With catchy and situational slogans like “for when mum was right, insurance was a good idea”, and “for when putting it in rice just delays the heartbreak (and now you just have less rice)”, the ‘Weird Stuff Happens’ campaign explores the unpredictable and often funny nature of everyday life.

    The campaign was brought to life by Born creative agency. Jennifer Higgins, creative director of Born said: “It’s been a total pleasure to work with Butter on this campaign, and to work with a brand willing to stand out – and you can see their bravery in the visual and tonal style of this campaign. And on top of that, we just loved that the solution to today’s modern hazards was to get covered with Butter.

    The out-of-home campaign will be rolled out across Sydney across posters, digital billboards, bus stops, and train stations.

    This campaign is not just about creating buzz; it’s about shifting the narrative around insurance for a younger demographic. By focusing on relatable scenarios and injecting humour, Butter Insurance is redefining how insurance is perceived and making it more approachable for those who may have previously been hesitant or disinterested.

