Bupa Declares “Good Health Is Contagious” Via Thinkerbell

Bupa has unveiled “Good Health Is Contagious” in its first work building on its “Healthcaring” master brand platform, both developed by Thinkerbell

The annual Bupa Pulse Check survey revealed Australians are increasingly focusing on their health and wellbeing. As one of Australia’s largest healthcare companies, Bupa is playing a key role in helping Australians live healthier every day, and adapting to their changing health and wellbeing needs.

This insight underpins Bupa Health Insurance’s new campaign, ‘Good health is contagious.’ The campaign is built from a human truth — when one person makes a healthy choice, it catches on around them. With more than 4.3 million customers Bupa is in a unique position to help good health catch on right across Australia by making it easier for their members to make healthy choices with the value that’s offered by their health insurance.

‘Good health is contagious’ elevates Bupa’s role from health insurer to a health care partner, differentiating it in the cluttered health insurance market.

Jim Ingram, group chief creative tinker and founder of Thinkerbell, said: “With this idea, Bupa will be a spark for all kinds of contagious health – from dental check-ups, to mindfulness, to…well lycra, all helping people remember that we can catch good stuff from each other too.”

Naomi Driver, Bupa Health Insurance GM of marketing adds: “This campaign reflects how everyday Australians are approaching their health. It focuses on how small actions can catch on to improve overall wellbeing.”

“As a healthcare partner to millions of Australians we want to help people feel confident they can live healthier, whatever good health looks like to them. We love the potential this idea has for helping good health catch on across the broader community.”

The work launched nationally across digital, social, TV, radio, and OOH over the weekend.

Credits

Client: Bupa
Agency: Thinkerbell
Media: Atomic 212
Production House: Good Oil
Post and online – Puffin
Sound: Rumble
Stills: Jamie MacFadyen




