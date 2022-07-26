Bunnings, Kmart Suspend Use Of Facial Recognition System Amidst OAIC Investigation

Bunnings, Kmart Suspend Use Of Facial Recognition System Amidst OAIC Investigation
Solomon Nivison-Smith
By Solomon Nivison-Smith
SHARE
THIS



Following a report from consumer advocacy group Choice that revealed both Kmart and Bunnings were taking biometric information regarding their customers and an investigation from the OAIC, both companies have now announced they will be temporarily shutting down the facial recognition systems.

Earlier this month it was announced that the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) was looking to investigate how Kmart and Bunnings were using their customer information.

This came after Choice’s report indicated that the Good Guys, Kmart and Bunnings were using facial recognition systems in their stores to capture customer’s unique facial patterns, despite most customers not realising their identities were being recorded in this manner.

Commenting on the use of the facial recognition system in his company, Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider said: “Facial recognition gives us a chance to identify when a banned person enters a store so we can support our team to handle the situation before it escalates.”

A Kmart spokesperson has reportedly confirmed that the retail group was using the technology for similar reasons, and that the focus was on preventing crimes rather than recording and utilising individual customer’s personal details and shopping habits.

Angelene Falk, Australian information commissioner and privacy commissioner, has also announced an inquiry into the Good Guys Discount Warehouses for their use of similar technology, though it reported the halting of facial recognition software in stores back in June.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Bunnings Kmart OAIC the good guys

Latest News

CultureCast Update: Dig Agency And T Garage Return To Talk Multisensory Wellness
  • Marketing
  • Media

CultureCast Update: Dig Agency And T Garage Return To Talk Multisensory Wellness

In a market of rising instability and change, T garage + Dig has launched CultureCast – a program that will help brands and businesses go beyond trends, to become part of the meaningful and lasting changes that shape our culture. The first iteration of CultureCast resulted in 9 macro themes or cultural shifts that capture […]

Glow Launches Social Responsibility Score In US And UK
  • Marketing

Glow Launches Social Responsibility Score In US And UK

Australian research technology company Glow today announced the expansion of its market leading consumer ESG/sustainability research product into the US and UK.   Glow’s Social Responsibility Score (SRS) is a syndicated data product that enables brands to diagnose and benchmark consumer perception of their ESG performance over time, across audiences, markets and competitors. SRS gives companies […]

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network
  • Media
  • Technology

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network

In just over 12 months, The Nutrition Couch Podcast produced by dietitians Leanne Ward and Susie Burrell for ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network has hit 1 million downloads. The Nutrition Couch is a health podcast hosted and produced by qualified dietitians hosted by Susie Burrell and Leanna Ward. Throughout each episode, Burrell and Ward share their experience in […]

Hit 103.1 & 102.3 Triple M are the new media partners of the Townsville Fire WNBL team, with a launch at the Townsville radio stations HQ.
  • Marketing
  • Media

Townsville Fire WNBL Teams Up With Hit 103.1 And 102.3 Triple M

Townsville Fire, who compete in the WNBL in Australia, have partnered with radio stations Hit 103.1 and 102.3 Triple M to highlight the team’s performances over the course of the coming season. Main image L to R: Courtney Woods (Townsville Fire WNBL), Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M), Stephanie Reid (Townsville Fire WNBL), Shannon Seebohm (coach, […]