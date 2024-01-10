Bullfrog Promotes Katarina Matic To Creative Lead

Bullfrog Promotes Katarina Matic To Creative Lead
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



After three years as a Senior Creative, indie agency Bullfrog has promoted Katarina Matic to the role of Creative Lead. The move recognises Matic’s continuing impact on the culture and creative product of the business.

“Summing up such a brilliant mind and lovely human in a few short sentences is the real challenge here” says Elle Bullen, Partner at Bullfrog. “Kat is one of the most selfless creatives I’ve ever met, which is evident in how much she gives to her work and how much she gives back to the industry. It’s also what makes her such a natural creative leader – she inspires effortlessly and infectiously. We can’t wait to see what Bullfrog creates next with her magic and momentum behind it”.

“When Katarina walked into Bullfrog in our first year of business just three years ago, it was evident she wouldn’t leave any stone unturned in her pursuit of world-class creative work, but also, making sure the how we get there, will be values-led, and always lifting those around her,” says Dalton Henshaw, CEO at Bullfrog.

“From Day 1, Bullfrog has prided itself on succession planning for all Frogs. Katarina’s new role is a testament to that paired with her drive to continue to evolve and grow alongside the business’s rapid growth journey”.

The role will see Matic bring her special brand of creative leadership spanning everything from ads to new business ventures, along with continuing to be a driving force in Bullfrog policy development and leading industry focused initiatives.

During her time at Bullfrog Matic earned a Guinness World Record with the Mo-Hair Suit for Politix and spearheaded Fair Advantage, a residency offering female-founded start-ups a strategic and creative edge in the unequal world of business. And on the side, she helped co-found The Aunties and co-hosts the Mums on Call Podcast.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Appointments bullfrog Katarina Matic

Latest News

Publicis Sapient Collaborates With Google Cloud To Launch Retail Media Network Accelerator
  • Advertising

Publicis Sapient Collaborates With Google Cloud To Launch Retail Media Network Accelerator

Publicis Sapient has announced an Industry Value Network (IVN) partnership with Google Cloud to launch a Retail Media Network (RMN) Accelerator. Lead image: John Costello – chief technology office, Australia at Publicis Sapient The RMN Accelerator enables clients to unlock new revenue streams and achieve full revenue potential while also improving customer engagement and experience. […]

Kick Off 2024 With The First Friday Quiz Of The Year!
  • Media

Kick Off 2024 With The First Friday Quiz Of The Year!

We are back!! Let’s kick start 2024 with the first Friday quiz of the year. Try your luck, and B&T could be sponsoring your next work drinks! How did you go? Are you hanging your head in shame, or will you be proudly hanging a 10/10 on the fridge door? Share your results with us […]

Jetstar Apologises After Tasteless Vietnam Joke On Social Media Fails To Land
  • Technology

Jetstar Apologises After Tasteless Vietnam Joke On Social Media Fails To Land

Budget airline Jetstar has apologised after a tasteless and, frankly, not particularly funny joke about the Vietnamese currency was posted to its Facebook page. The airline wrote: “Sorry but Vietnamese money being called Dong is objectively funny”. It then doubled down replying to its post saying: “And a million dong is $65 and I basically […]

asian sports event crew working at backstage with control panel on stage lighting , sound system and lighting effect
  • Marketing

Venue & Event Consultancy Venue Advantage Acquired By British Agency location:live

British live media and locations agency location:live has acquired Australian venue and events consultancy Venue Advatnage to drive its expansion into Australia. After an extensive search for a regional partner, location:live is delighted to integrate Venue Advantage Pty Ltd into its corporate family, together with its talented and growing team to expand the location:live proposition […]

Razorfish Nabs Dan Tintner From Deloitte Digital
  • Advertising

Razorfish Nabs Dan Tintner From Deloitte Digital

Publicis Groupe ANZ has announced the appointment of Dan Tintner to lead Razorfish Australia as Managing Director. Tintner joins the Groupe after more than seven years at Deloitte Digital Australia, most recently co-leading the consultancy’s martech and adtech offering nationally as Partner for the marketing, data and technology team. He has more than 20 years’ […]

Good Weekend Tennis Magazine Returns Serve For A Second Year
  • Media

Good Weekend Tennis Magazine Returns Serve For A Second Year

As a roll-call of the world’s best tennis players descend on Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, a special magazine celebrating the 2024 Summer of Tennis will be published through The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald this Saturday, January 13, produced by Good Weekend. It will also appear online on these mastheads, as well […]

Fabulate Kicks Off 2024 With Promotions
  • Media

Fabulate Kicks Off 2024 With Promotions

Social and content marketing workflow platform Fabulate has announced the promotion of two of its key team members with Eliza Lewis appointed to the role of national sales director, overseeing its sales operation, while Lucy Ronald has been appointed head of strategy and talent. Lewis’s appointment also sees her join the leadership team of the […]

Close-up of female hand holding full cutlery basket with clean knife, fork, whisk. Loading to, empty out or unloading from open automatic dishwasher machine with clean utensils in home kitchen
  • Marketing

Finish & Rural Aid Celebrate 5 Years Of Water Saving

In 2024, Finish will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its #FinishWaterWaste initiative. This milestone underscores Finish’s dedication to water conservation and its ongoing support for Australian farmers in collaboration with Rural Aid, Australia’s most trusted rural charity. A crucial part of the #FinishWaterWaste initiative is empowering Aussies to save water through simple behaviour changes. Finish […]