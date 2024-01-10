Bullfrog Promotes Katarina Matic To Creative Lead

After three years as a Senior Creative, indie agency Bullfrog has promoted Katarina Matic to the role of Creative Lead. The move recognises Matic’s continuing impact on the culture and creative product of the business.

“Summing up such a brilliant mind and lovely human in a few short sentences is the real challenge here” says Elle Bullen, Partner at Bullfrog. “Kat is one of the most selfless creatives I’ve ever met, which is evident in how much she gives to her work and how much she gives back to the industry. It’s also what makes her such a natural creative leader – she inspires effortlessly and infectiously. We can’t wait to see what Bullfrog creates next with her magic and momentum behind it”.

“When Katarina walked into Bullfrog in our first year of business just three years ago, it was evident she wouldn’t leave any stone unturned in her pursuit of world-class creative work, but also, making sure the how we get there, will be values-led, and always lifting those around her,” says Dalton Henshaw, CEO at Bullfrog.

“From Day 1, Bullfrog has prided itself on succession planning for all Frogs. Katarina’s new role is a testament to that paired with her drive to continue to evolve and grow alongside the business’s rapid growth journey”.

The role will see Matic bring her special brand of creative leadership spanning everything from ads to new business ventures, along with continuing to be a driving force in Bullfrog policy development and leading industry focused initiatives.

During her time at Bullfrog Matic earned a Guinness World Record with the Mo-Hair Suit for Politix and spearheaded Fair Advantage, a residency offering female-founded start-ups a strategic and creative edge in the unequal world of business. And on the side, she helped co-found The Aunties and co-hosts the Mums on Call Podcast.