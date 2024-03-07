Bullfrog Breaks The Mould On Nutraceutical Ads With New Work For Epijoint
Nutraceutical ads can be a hodgepodge of drab testimonials and elderly people happily walking along the beach. So, when Bullfrog was tasked with creating the brand’s design system, website and all campaign assets for the Epijoint brand launch, they knew they wanted to throw out these tired old category notions and show exactly the kind of refreshing movement their product fosters.
The platform “Move How You Feel” comes to life in a lovingly crafted film created by MOFA director Sam Holst. The film forms the backbone of a broader integrated campaign. In our humble opinion, a world with more ceremonial claymores isn’t a bad thing.
Epijoint is a new over-the-counter option to relieve mild joint pain and mild osteoarthritis symptoms. Epijoint is made with the world-exclusive ingredient Epiitalis® – a plant seed oil extract high in fatty acids and patented for its anti-inflammatory effects and ability to help support joint cartilage health.
The product is set to be launched in Australia, followed closely by the United States.
Credits:
Client: Interpath
Creative Agency: Bullfrog
Casting: Studio P
Casting Director: Peta Dermatis
Production Co: MOFA
Director: Sam Holst
Executive Producer: Llew Griffiths
Producer: Linzee Rose
Production Manager: Mo Duggan
DOP: Simon Walsh
Key Gaffer: Adam Hunter
Sound Recordist: Francis Byrne
Production Designer: Maddie Kerry
Editor: Paul Rowe
Colourist: Martin Greer
Post Production: Mr. Fox
Music / Sound Design: RanRun
Stills: Benjamin Guy
Please login with linkedin to commentbullfrog
Latest News
Media Boss Warns Meta’s News Exit Could Have “Severe” Effects On Regional Media As It Faces Potential $1.5B Fines
Given Zuck's alacrity for big redundancy rounds, we doubt he cares if some regional hacks lose their jobs.
Trust In Supermarkets Plummets As Bunnings Is Crowned Most Trusted Brand
Bunnings was crowned the most trusted brand in the 12 months to December 2023, dethroning Woolworths and breaking the supermarket’s three-and-a-half-year stronghold. Coles fell from third to fifth place. Bunnings lost its title as Australia’s most trusted brand to Woolworths in May 2020. However, since October 2022, Bunnings has shown a strong recovery, achieving the largest improvement in trust among all […]
A New Era Of Audio Arrives As LiSTNR Launches AdTech Hub
LiSTNR has unveiled an exclusive new advertising technology suite of innovations and services called LiSTNR’S AdTech Hub. Lead Image: Seb Rennie – SCA chief commercial officer Digital audio is thriving; its consumption in 2024 is on track to equal that of broadcast radio in Australia*, and consumers are spending more time with audio than any […]
Nine Ad Manager Partners With 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards Programmes
Nine Ad Manager has officially aligned with Precedent Productions as a major partner of the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards, as well as the 2024 Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards and the 2024 Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards. Nine Ad Manager is a self-service advertising tool for Australian small and medium businesses […]
News Corp Australia Titles Unite For 2024 Olympic Coverage
News Corp Australia has announced that it will unite its entire business under one umbrella for the first time to cover the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. The collaboration incorporates talent from its daily and regional mastheads, The Australian, news.com.au, Fox Sports, and Sky News Australia, as well as prestige and lifestyle titles, including Vogue, […]
The Women Of Eagle Eye Paving the Path in Tech and Loyalty Share Key Insights
In the ever-evolving landscape of technology and loyalty, women are not just breaking barriers but reshaping the future. As we celebrate International Women’s Day and rally behind the theme of investing in women to accelerate progress, we made a conscious choice to forego the statistics that underscore the ongoing journey towards true gender parity. Instead, […]
Empowering Change: Women Leading The Generative AI Revolution In Marketing For International Women’s Day
The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, “Inspire Inclusion”, establishes a poignant tone for fostering authentic change. It perfectly mirrors the dynamic landscape of marketing, where change is the only constant. The last third-party cookie has finally crumbled, privacy laws are tightening, and now, Generative AI is quickly ushering in a new era of […]
TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Continues To Do Numbers For Nine
The popular quiz show has provided a boost to Nine’s news offering which had a reach of 1,846,000 yesterday, just below Seven’s new’s reach of 1,998,000. Married At First Sight was of course the most-watched TV show of the night with a total reach of 2,695,000. Meanwhile, A Current Affair had 1,674,000 metro viewers and […]
We’ve Got More Of Your B&T 30 Under 30, Presented By Vevo, Videos!
Feeling inadequate? Better not read more about this talented bunch!
Greg “Sparrow” Graham Unpacks The Action From Global Citizen NOW Action Summit
B&T's Sparrow unpacks all the action of Global Citizen. No word on if he will ever complete a full week in the office.
Junkee Media & Pinterest Australia Partner For “Quiet Pride” Content Series
Junkee Media is not what you think it is...
SCA Rejects ARN Takeover Bid But Remains Open To Better Offers
SCA becomes unlikely hero for singles everywhere after it rejects ARN's bid because it knows its worth.
Resounding Success Or Major Flop: US TV Ratings Reveal 100,000 Immediately Turned TV Off When NRL Came On
Did you watch the NRL game between Manly and South Sydney? Yhup? Looks like you were the only one.
‘It’s Not About Us Vs Them…I Just Can’t Sell Donuts’ – Foxtel Media Boss Explains Why An Alternative TV Trading Currency Is Vital
A sad day for the pastry industry as Foxtel's Mark Frain says you'll never catch him selling donuts.
25th MFA Awards Open For Entries Celebrating 25 Years Of Change-Making & Effective Media Thinking
MFA celebrates change-making. B&T expects a nomination for only going to the pub twice this week.
Former Q&A Host Stan Grant Joins The Saturday Paper
Grant wanted no part of the media when he stepped away from ABC last year... who's going to tell him?
The Future of TV Advertising: ‘It Used To Be Outdoor… But Now TV Is The Most Disfunctional On Measurement’
TV ordered to go to group therapy after being outed at the most dysfunctional of all mediums.
“It’s The Best Cooking Show Australia’s Ever Seen”: Miguel Maestre Heads Up Ready Steady Cook Reboot
90's babies assemble! Ready, Steady, Cook is back and B&T is ready to fight for Team Tomato
“Many Key Decision Makers Are Still White Men” – Is The Creative Department Still A Boy’s Club?
We've gratefully moved beyond the 'girl in a bikini' advertising strategy used in the 80s. But do we have further to go?
Stories from The Culture Equation: New Podcast Series Launches On The Power Of Culture Transformation For Business Growth
Bad news for colleagues who leave their dirty dishes in sink as podcast series tackles workplace culture.
Thinkerbell Asks, Av You Seen This Man? 🥑
Next thing we know they'll be telling us we can't eat a Snickers bar with a knife and fork 🙄
Fair Pay For Radio Play Hearings: Artists, Industry Body & Record Label Executives Gather In Canberra
Radio industry mulls whether artists should get paid more. Time to dust off that demo you made when you were 15.
GoTransit Media Group Bolsters Indie Agency Team
Thankfully everyone in the team is roughly the same height or this photo shoot could have been really awkward.
shEqual Launches Senior Leaders Panel Creating Authenticity & Diversity In Advertising
Men everywhere start to understand how women feel after shEqual launches female-only panel.
California Welcomes Travellers To The Ultimate Playground With New Global Brand Platform
B&T still unsure as to whether skid row has made it onto the 'must see' list for California.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Bride’s Huge Lie Threatens To Derail MAFS Couple
MAFS dominance continues for the Nine Network. B&T can't say the same about Sara & Tim's relationship.
Don’t Be Late! Early Bird Tickets For B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards, Presented By Vevo, Shut At Midnight!
Early Bird tickets for 30 Under 30 end tonight! Hop to it!
Screen Queensland Launches New Channel Lab: YouTube Accelerator Initiative
The Miles Government through Screen Queensland has launched the agency’s first Channel Lab initiative to support emerging creators who use online platforms to share their screen stories. Lead image: Changer co-founders Ant McCormack and Farad Meher-Homji deliver an Accelerator workshop for YouTube. This new initiative, in partnership with Changer with support from YouTube, is providing […]
The Future Of TV Advertising: Has TV Dropped The Ball With Young People?
The young'uns were asked whether they cared about TV but they were too engrossed in TikTok & YouTube to answer.
iD Collective Grows With The Hairy Pill
iD Collective was quick to point out that not everyone is guaranteed hair like the man in the press photos.
ESPN Celebrates 25 Years Of Footy Tipping As New AFL & NRL Season Kicks Off
Our office footy tipping comp could run for another 25 years and we'd still come dead last.
Oddball Macca’s Campaign Offers “After-Dinner Dinner” To Diners Still Peckish After Eating At Fancy Restaurants
B&T regularly leaves fancy restaurants hungry. But we prioritise the wine list over food, in fairness.
LiSTNR Enhances User Experience With New & Improved App
LiSTNR gets a brand new app. Still no Tinder-style swipe feature for which radio DJs you fancy, however.
Introducing Cannes In Cairns’ Newest Content Track At The Stunning Wharf-Side Hemingway’s Brewery
Now you can tell your boss that you were actually working should any pictures of you at Hemingway's pop up on B&T!
Fetch TV Partners With Kargo For Sharper Programmatic & Digital Advertising Campaigns
B&T was hoping that the new partnership would dull the edges of FAST campaigns but, yet again, we've been foiled.
UN Global Compact Network Australia Launches Inaugural Anti-Greenwashing Course In Partnership With Salterbaxter & Cahoot
You could say Saltbaxter & UN Global Compact were in cahoots with this partnership! (We'll see ourselves out).