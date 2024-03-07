Bullfrog Breaks The Mould On Nutraceutical Ads With New Work For Epijoint

Nutraceutical ads can be a hodgepodge of drab testimonials and elderly people happily walking along the beach. So, when Bullfrog was tasked with creating the brand’s design system, website and all campaign assets for the Epijoint brand launch, they knew they wanted to throw out these tired old category notions and show exactly the kind of refreshing movement their product fosters.

The platform “Move How You Feel” comes to life in a lovingly crafted film created by MOFA director Sam Holst. The film forms the backbone of a broader integrated campaign. In our humble opinion, a world with more ceremonial claymores isn’t a bad thing.

Epijoint is a new over-the-counter option to relieve mild joint pain and mild osteoarthritis symptoms. Epijoint is made with the world-exclusive ingredient Epiitalis® – a plant seed oil extract high in fatty acids and patented for its anti-inflammatory effects and ability to help support joint cartilage health.

The product is set to be launched in Australia, followed closely by the United States.

Credits:

Client: Interpath

Creative Agency: Bullfrog

Casting: Studio P

Casting Director: Peta Dermatis

Production Co: MOFA

Director: Sam Holst

Executive Producer: Llew Griffiths

Producer: Linzee Rose

Production Manager: Mo Duggan

DOP: Simon Walsh

Key Gaffer: Adam Hunter

Sound Recordist: Francis Byrne

Production Designer: Maddie Kerry

Editor: Paul Rowe

Colourist: Martin Greer

Post Production: Mr. Fox

Music / Sound Design: RanRun

Stills: Benjamin Guy