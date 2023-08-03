Budweiser Loses The Bud In New Campaign Tackling Male Friendships

Budweiser may be having ongoing and well-documented issues in the US, however, the brand in Canada is using its clout for good in a new campaign promoting mateship between men.

According to the brewer’s research, 70 per cent of men admit to losing contact with mates as they age and have families, life pressures etc.

Dropping on World Friendship Day on July 30 the campaign includes the TVC below and an outdoor campaign that sees the ‘Bud’ removed from Budweiser to highlight loneliness in males as they age and the joy and benefits of catching up with mates for a beer amid, what Budweiser calls, a “friendship recession”.

The campaign’s the work of creative agency Anomaly Toronto. Watch the TVC below: