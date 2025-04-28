CampaignsNewsletter

Budget Direct Adds A Little Pop To Insurance Solved In Latest Campaign Via 303 MullenLowe

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Executing some careful balloon-popping pen work, Budget Direct’s quick-thinking insurance detectives save the day once again in the latest instalment of its award-winning Insurance Solved campaign platform.

Developed by 303 MullenLowe, the new ‘Balloons’ campaign is now live across the country on TV, cinema, BVOD, online, social, OOH and radio, dishing up another tale of daily life going humorously wrong, before Sarge and crew come to the rescue. It also celebrates Budget Direct’s recent win of Money magazine’s ‘Best-Value Car Insurer for 2025’.

303 MullenLowe Sydney chief creative officer Bart Pawlak said the new ‘Balloons’ campaign sees the brand exploring a lighter side of its personality, in a change-up from its more adrenaline-charged adventures of recent years.

“Based on Budget Direct’s consistent commercial performance, it’s fair to assume that most Australians are familiar with the brand and its value proposition. So it’s increasingly important to surprise and delight with the way we deliver the Insurance Solved message. There are numerous entertaining twists and turns to come in the campaign, and this latest spot showcasing the perils of overdoing it on the party balloons is no exception.

“This not only leaves an increasingly value conscious audience feeling reassured by Budget Direct, but also with a smile on their face,” he said.

‘Balloons’ is a continuation of the long-term platform.

Budget Direct’s chief growth officer, Jonathan Kerr said: “Winning Money magazine’s Best-Value Car Insurer for a remarkable seventh year in a row, deserves an equally uplifting ad. We feel we have delivered on that quite beautifully in this delightful ad.”

Credits

Budget Direct
Chief Growth Officer, Growth Ops – Jonathan Kerr
Associate Director, Marketing, Media & Acquisition, Growth Ops – Andrea Peters
General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Growth Ops – Warren Marsh
Senior Marketing Manager, Marketing, Media & Acquisition, Growth Ops – Katie Lansdale

303 MullenLowe Sydney
Chief Creative Officer – Bart Pawlak
Creative Director – Adam Whitehead
Chief Executive Officer – Joanna Gray
Client Service Director – Ben Glasson
Chief Strategy Officer – Jody Elston
Head of Production – Skye Lanser
Executive Broadcast Producer – Rachel Devine
Production Partners
Production Company – Good Oil Films
Director – Hamish Rothwell
DOP – Crighton Bone
Executive Producer – Sam Long
Producer – Tracey-Lee Permall
Editor – Lucas Baynes
Post Production – Blockhead VFX
VFX Supervisor – Nigel Mortimer
Post Executive Producer – Charlotte Plowman
Original Music & Sound Post: Sonar Music
Composer: Matteo Zingales
Senior Sound Designers: Andy Stewart & Nat Joyce
Stills Photographer – Matt Baker, LOUIS & CO

