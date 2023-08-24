B&T’s Women Leading Tech Launches As Standalone Publication
B&T has been running the Women Leading Tech Awards for four years now and, as the next evolution in the crucial brand celebrating and supporting the women in Australia’s tech industry, it has launched as a standalone publication.
Women Leading Tech will produce daily content featuring the most important and influential women in the Australian tech sector as well as highlighting and analysing the issues that hold the industry back. The publication will also produce a weekly newsletter — with the first one having been fired out the doors just moments ago.
It will also study the ups and downs of the financial markets, given that so many tech remuneration packages include stock options and daily news covering the sector.
Already, the site has interviews with Michelle Schuberg, the CEO of corporate metaverse startup Curiious, following its recent $1 million funding round and DoubleVerify’s chief commercial officer Julie Eddleman where she talks candidly about her sponsorship and time at Google.
Beyond that, there is an examination of Linda Yaccarino’s turbulent start to her new role as the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter) and advice on the previous week’s stock movements.
“Our number one objective is to create awareness and opportunities for women in the tech sector and the next step in that mission is launching Women Leading Tech as a standalone publication,” said Sarah Greenan, the publication’s founder and publisher.
“Our three core pillars will be providing female-first expert commentary on the latest tech news stories, supporting financial freedom and stock market literacy, with in-depth market analyses and profiling the exceptional women making headways in the tech industry.”
If you haven’t already, B&T highly recommends that it takes a prime spot in your regular reading list. You will not be disappointed.
