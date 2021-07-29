B&T’s Tokyo Olympics Wrap: Fashion, TikToks & Racism

The Olympics has already been a nice morale boost for Australians. There’s nothing like remembering we have some good Aussie swimmers to restore our love for our country. However, the Olympics isn’t without its scandals.

This week a tweet went viral by podcaster and genius, Laura Lexx, who brilliantly suggested that at the Olympics, a normal person should compete next to an Olympian so we can realise how incredible Olympians are.

I imagine it would also stop us rolling our eyes from our lounges when a swimmer doesn’t manage to break a world record.

In the Olympics, before each event I think there should just be a normal person having a go to show you the scale of how phenomenal the Olympians are — Laura Lexx (@lauralexx) July 27, 2021

Naturally, thousands of Twitter users weighed in on how helpful they’d find it – the introduction of ‘normies’ alongside athletes might have even made singer Cody Simpson’s performance at the Olympic trials more impressive.

In very important Olympic news, some athletes have managed to tear themselves away from training to create amusing Tiktoks. If you can’t win gold, go viral right?

U.S. diver Tyler Downs, took to Tiktok to comically declare his love for US gymnast Simone Biles.

This Tiktok has since racked up 14 million views.

Downs then took to TikTok to remind everyone that athletes aren’t just good at sports, they can be funny too. Arguably, that made every non-funny non-athletic person feel worse about themselves.

The United States Rugby player, Ilona Maher, performed a global service when she took it upon herself to test out the Olympic cardboard beds.

Allegedly the beds are made of cardboard to deter athletes from having sex with each other, but having seen many Olympic athletes, I imagine it might take people more than cardboard beds to deter them.

This Tiktok racked up 1.5 million views.

However, it isn’t just TikToks and good times. German coach and sports director, Patrick Moster, was filmed referring to African and Middle Eastern competitors as, “camel drivers.”

While cheering on track and road cyclist, Nikias Arndt, he said: “‘Hol die Kameltreiber,” – translation – camel drivers.

Allegedly, Moster was referring to Algerian Olympian, Azzedine Lagab and Eritrean Olympian, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier who were in front of Arndt.

Yahoo, has reported that Moster has since apologised for his racism via press agency, DPA.

“I was in the feed zone and cheered on Nikias Arndt.

“In the heat of the moment and with the overall burden that we have here at the moment, my choice of words was wrong.”

Twitter weighed in on the incident.

#couchgames Racism at the Tokyo Olympics after coach Patrick Moster was caught on camera calling African or Middle Eastern competitors 'camel riders'. Moster was shouting to Nikias Arndt when he was out on course at a feed zone, 22 mins into the German's ride. — Dennis Cardakaris (@DCardakaris) July 28, 2021

German cycling director Patrick Moster was caught in camera shooting to his rider Nikias Arndt🇩🇪 to "Get the camel drivers" referring to Azzedine Lagab🇩🇿 and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier🇪🇷 who were in front of him.pic.twitter.com/93F3kBOk81 — Saad M (@CoolTheCucumber) July 28, 2021

In more racist news, Greek broadcaster, Dimosthenis Karmiris, has been fired from ERT television.

Karmiris made racist comments after South Korean Olympian, Jeoung Young-sik beat Greece’s Panagiotis Gionis in table tennis.

Karmiris said: “I can’t understand how they can see the ball moving back and forth.”

Twitter weighed in.

I'm reading that ERT has fired Dimosthenis Karmiris, the journalist who made the racist comment, saying that such comments "have no place" in public TV. — Daphne Papadopoulou (@daphnenews) July 27, 2021

I’m sure Dimosthenis Karmiris will find gainful employment on Fox. JFC 🙄 I mean, wow… https://t.co/B6Gt4fF2f4 pic.twitter.com/qc2k5oJHo3 — CZC (@isnotatwit) July 28, 2021

In lighter news, The Daily Show bought joy and controversy to the world, when Dulce Sloan gave her fashion roast/recap of the Olympics opening ceremony.

Controversial gems included: “Honestly, I’m glad that Germany looks awful. The last thing we need is Germans parading around in snazzy uniforms. You know why.”

“Looking good South Korea, love an Asian that shows up dressed like a guest to a beach wedding.”

.@dulcesloan serves up some sizzling takes on the outfits from the Olympics opening ceremony: https://t.co/2g0uPb2WZk pic.twitter.com/T4QiFcU5VF — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 28, 2021

Naturally, Twitter users had some thoughts.

Not a single bad take to be found. https://t.co/PIRSPgT9jt — Jason Evans (@JasonDukeEvans) July 28, 2021

"But honestly, I'm glad that Germany looks awful. The last thing we need is Germans parading around in snazzy uniforms. You know why." – @dulcesloan, proving once again why she is & always will be a national treasure. https://t.co/Uxv1HMbO0q — AspiringHimbo (@himbo_aspiring) July 28, 2021

And finally, Piers Morgan made headlines for well being himself.

After US gymnast, Simone Biles bravely announced she was withdrawing from the Olympics because of mental health issues.

Morgan decided to take it upon himself to give Biles an arguably condescending pep talk.

You can either listen to snowflake Twitter, @Simone_Biles – or listen to me. You're a great champion, & great champions get back on their feet when they get knocked down. So, re-engage in these Games, win Gold, & inspire with the power of resilience not resignation. Go for it. 👊 pic.twitter.com/RFmV37PX1F — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 28, 2021

Of course, this was after he said, Biles had: “let down your teammates, your fans and your country.”

Honestly, just when you think watching sports is boring. The Olympics finds a way to capture your attention again.