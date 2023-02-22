B&T TV: Today the Brave Talk Delivering Brave Creative Work Today, Not Tomorrow

B&T took a trip over to the offices of Today the Brave, the new(ish) creative agency founded by former M&C Saatchi Australasia CEO Jaimes Leggett.

The agency, complete with a punchy name and a tastefully appointed office in Surry Hills, promises to get itself on the front foot for its clients delivering brave, impactful work, today — does the name make sense now?

As well as talking to Leggett, B&T spoke to Celia Wallace, a partner at the agency, to get her view on the strategy and what it can deliver for clients.

We also had a chat to creative partners, Jade Manning and Vince Osmond, to find out how the firm works together and delivers memorable creative work.

