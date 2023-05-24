B&T TV: Initiative’s Melissa Fein Says Agency Was “Boring, Vanilla, Homogenous” Before She Took Over

B&T TV: Initiative’s Melissa Fein Says Agency Was “Boring, Vanilla, Homogenous” Before She Took Over
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Initiative’s CEO Melissa Fein has said that the agency was “boring, vanilla and homogenous” before she took over in 2017.

Chatting with Chris Taylor for B&T TV, Fein explained that the changes she has made in the role and instituting a high-performance culture were critical to the agency’s success and culminated in its recent Campaign Global Agency of the Year Award.

Of course, Fein was quick to make clear that the gong pales in comparison to the B&T Women in Media Woman of the Year Award she scooped last year.

The B&T Women in Media Awards 2023 are due to take place on 25 August. You can enter here for one (or more) of the 28 categories or buy your tickets before they sell out

Fein also explained how the agency has focused on itself, rather than comparing itself to others within the industry. She did concede that not everyone has been able to cut the mustard within the Initiative offices but this was of benefit to everyone.

Fein also opened up and spoke candidly with Taylor about the responsibility she feels being a woman leading in the media industry.

“I take being a woman advocate in this industry very seriously,” she explained.

“If anything, it helped me refocus and make me contribute in a deeper way within the 12 months that followed the award.”

When she’s not winning awards and building an award-winning agency, Fein also sits on the board of Swimming Australia, another area that is close to her heart. As a teenager, she swam competitively but following the disaster at the Maccabiah Games in 1997 that killed four Australian athletes and injured more than 60, including athletes that Fein trained with, she took a step back.

“That for me was pretty traumatic and so I stopped pool swimming and took a few years off before I found ocean swimming.

“But I always felt that I never completed getting to the highest level that I could have. I was always passionate about how I can give back to the swimming community.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

B&T tv Initiative melissa fein

Latest News

DARKHORSE Takes Over Australia With Malfy Gin
  • Marketing

DARKHORSE Takes Over Australia With Malfy Gin

Integrated creative agency DARKHORSE had a busy summer working alongside Malfy Gin to create a campaign that both encapsulated the spirit of Italy and brought the iconic super-premium gin brand to life across Australia. DARKHORSE set out to increase awareness of Malfy Gin in AU by building on 2021/ 22 activity and developing a series […]

Bad Luck For Password Sharers As Netflix Cracks Down, Again
  • Media

Bad Luck For Password Sharers As Netflix Cracks Down, Again

Do you buy friends with your Netflix password? Bad luck! Netflix is cracking down, again, on sharing passwords. The streaming giant has been threatening this for quite some time as it looks for more ways to make money in light of market saturation, and this time, its deadly serious. On Tuesday it told users in […]

Tonic Media Network The First Media Company To Support ‘Yes’ Vote In Voice Referendum
  • Marketing

Tonic Media Network The First Media Company To Support ‘Yes’ Vote In Voice Referendum

In recognition of Reconciliation Week on 27 May to 3 June, Tonic Media Network, and its Aboriginal Health Television network, are stepping up to close the health gap for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the first media company to publicly support a ‘Yes’ vote in the Voice Referendum. With Australians being called to […]

Sabio Welcomes A Trio Of New Faces To The Agency
  • Marketing

Sabio Welcomes A Trio Of New Faces To The Agency

Sabio’s new hires Millie Campbell, Nathan Torpey and Annette Curry bring exceptional experience and expertise to their roles, strengthening the agency’s integrated marketing services and creative solutions. Campbell has been appointed as account director at Sabio, Gold Coast. She started her career as a reporter with The Nine Network, before moving into sport, where she […]

LiSTNR And DM Podcasts Launch “Sit With Us” As First Collaboration
  • Marketing

LiSTNR And DM Podcasts Launch “Sit With Us” As First Collaboration

Following the announcement that LiSTNR has forged a strategic partnership with DM Podcasts, both parties are delighted to reveal that the first title to result from this collaboration is the popular “Sit With Us” podcast. Hosted by Married at First Sight alumni Domenica Calarco and Ella May Ding, the podcast, which is available on LiSTNR from today, is an invitation […]

Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative
  • Marketing

Latch Digital Launches In Australia To Push The Boundaries Of DOOH Creative

New Zealand’s digital out of home production company, Latch Digital, has today launched in Australia, opening an office in Sydney. Latch looks to lead the charge in utilising the capabilities of dynamic DOOH creative, with experienced new hire James Poole the first Australian based employee. Latch was founded 10 years ago in Auckland and for […]

London, UK - An advertisement for the fashion brand Coach on an Oxford Street bus stop, as a woman waits for a bus, and other pedestrians pass on the pavement.
  • Marketing

Technology Leads The Way: Creative Collection Q1 2023 Winners

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has today announced the winners of the Quarter One Creative Collection competition for 2023. Submissions increased dramatically this quarter, with 43 entries, up from 31 for the same quarter last year. Campaigns were submitted for consideration by JCDecaux, oOh!media, QMS, Scentre Group Brandspace, Shopper, TorchMedia and Val Morgan Outdoor (VMO). […]