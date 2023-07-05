B&T TV: Dentsu’s Spikes Digital Winners On How Social Media Can Stop Greenwashing

Dentsu’s Heidi Rabbitts and Eliza Smith spoke to B&T’s imposter-in-chief Chris Taylor on how social media can help stop greenwashing and save the environment.

The duo, who won Silver Young Spikes awards in the social and digital Category, successfully used social media to showcase the dangers of greenwashing and get other people motivated to create change.

They also shed light on the number of bizarre things which are banned in Singapore ..including singing!