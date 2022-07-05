British Drag Queen Busted Sniffing Amyl Nitrate During Live Pride TV Show

British Drag Queen Busted Sniffing Amyl Nitrate During Live Pride TV Show
[B&T warns this article contains drug and sexual references that may offend.] A famous British drag star has caught the headlines after she was busted sniffing poppers during a live Pride broadcast.

Drag queen Fatt Butcher was caught on camera sniffing the drug during Channel 4’s Big Pride Party marking 50 years of Pride in the UK.

It has to be said, the drug – commonly known as poppers or amyl – is legally available in UK nightclubs, bars, sex shops, drug paraphernalia head shops, over the internet and in markets.

The drug reportedly gives users a head-rush, a sense of euphoria, heightened sex drive and skin sensitivity. Because the drug increase blood flow and can relax the walls of the anus and vagina, users often take it while having intercourse.

And Fatt Butcher wasn’t hiding from the fact, later tweeting: “Mum, I just did poppers live on Channel 4.”

However, viewers of the tribute – that featured performances by Boy George and Culture Club, Steps and Self Esteem perform – seemed to back the drag queen.

Viewers expressed their delight at what they’d witnessed, with one saying they were “obsessed”.

Another added: “@FattButcher sniffing poppers live on @Channel4 next to @joelycett is everything I needed tonight.”

A third person described the act as a landmark moment in television history. “Sniffing poppers live on national television, this has to be a first.”

 

 

 

 

