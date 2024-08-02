BritBox Joins Foxtel’s Suite Of Integrated Apps

Foxtel has announced that BritBox will join its suite of integrated apps on iQ set-top boxes along with a line-up of new dedicated channels including NatureTime, The Outdoor Channel, and a suite of Vevo music video channels from the world’s leading music video network.

BritBox will offer Foxtel customers seamless access to a premium collection of British television content, including gripping dramas, classic comedies, intriguing mysteries, and compelling documentaries, all available directly via the Foxtel homepage. The app will be integrated into the Foxtel platform in August.

In addition to the recently announced seven new and refreshed channels, Foxtel will also be launching a collection of new genre-focused linear channels, including The Outdoor Channel (ch.131), NatureTime (ch.134), Vevo pop (ch.806), Vevo retro rock (ch.809), Vevo ‘90s (ch.808), and Vevo 2K (ch.807).

“We’re committed to providing our customers with the best value experience alongside a diverse and premium content library as part of their Foxtel subscription. The addition of BritBox to Foxtel enhances our British content offering on the platform, alongside new genre-focused channels for our customers to enjoy,” said Stephanie Quinn, director of content partnerships, Foxtel Group.

BritBox will be one of 18 apps available on Foxtel alongside Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Stan, ABC iView, SBS On Demand, 7plus, 9Now, 10 Play, ABC Kids, Optus Sport, F1 TV, Vevo and DocPlay.