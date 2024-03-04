Brisbane Unveils Bold New Tourism Campaign

Brisbane Unveils Bold New Tourism Campaign
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Brisbane Economic Development Agency (BEDA) has launched a new domestic tourism campaign, Brisbane Favours the Bold, this week, appealing to those who search for the unexpected to discover the new Brisbane.

Created in partnership with VML and dentsu Queensland, the campaign aims to redefine perceptions of Queensland’s thriving capital, strengthen awareness of Brisbane’s leisure offering, and continue to drive record growth for Brisbane’s visitor economy.

Building on the city’s momentum, the campaign leans into Brisbane’s unique charm, evoking a sense of intrigue to entice Australians to discover the ever-evolving city.

From sophisticated accommodation to innovative dining, riverside galleries and museums, ancient rainforests and globally acclaimed beaches, Brisbane has fast become a leading Australian destination which continues to enthral domestic and international travellers.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the campaign would encourage visitors from southern states to book their next trip to Brisbane.

“Brisbane’s popularity as a holiday destination continues to soar, as we attract incredible accolades from global publications like TIME Magazine, Frommers and The New York Times that highlight everything our great city has to offer,” Cr Schrinner said.

“Victorian and New South Wales travellers are the most eager, with visits from those states up on average 19 per cent from last year.

“Our new tourism campaigns will debut during AFL opening round, showcasing Brisbane’s worldclass culinary scene, packed major events calendar and stunning natural wonders, inspiring our southern neighbours to book their next trip to Australia’s best city”.

“Internationally, we continue to support new aviation routes to Brisbane from key markets, including China and North America, to entice visitors from around the world to soak up the best of Brisbane.”

BEDA General Manager of Marketing Callum Wood said Brisbane’s unstoppable momentum is celebrated in the new campaign.

“Brisbane has fast become a must-visit destination, with the latest data revealing record visitor
spend up 35% YoY,” Wood said. “With recent accolades recognising Brisbane’s status as a global destination, it’s vital that we keep that momentum going, through activity that showcases the city’s bold and unique offering”.

“Our ‘Favours the Bold’ campaign heroes the region’s incredible experiences and aims to inspire travellers from across the country to try something new”.

“Through hyper-targeted creative and media, the campaign will harness custom audience segmentation research to reach Brisbane’s most lucrative market segments through innovative and engaging placements.”

VML’s Head of Strategy Andrew Kolb, who is also leading the creative strategy for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games brand, said: “As a Brisbane-based agency, there’s no greater honour than to be part of telling Brisbane’s story”.

“This campaign is about building Brisbane’s reputation as a modern leading global city, standing tall as a destination with a bold, unmistakable flavour,” Kolb said.

“There are so many opportunities for travellers to connect to the city through their personal passions and interests, and we set out to tell that story of growth and opportunity.”

Working with dentsu Queensland, the media approach includes dynamic programmatic out-ofhome showcasing the next available flights to Brisbane, guerilla street posters, interactive BVOD formats such as Expanders and QR-coded freeze frames, local TikTok creators showing off their favourite spots, and a talent-led integration in the AFL’s Round Zero clash between Brisbane & Carlton.

The campaign will also be supported through online video, social, display, and comprehensive content partnerships with The Urban List and ARE Media.

Chris Ernst, Managing Director of dentsu Queensland said “We are so proud to partner with BEDA to bring this campaign to life to drive prosperity for our great city, something that our crew at dentsu Queensland are so proud and passionate about – we can’t wait to see this in market”.

Earned media activity is also planned throughout the campaign, including pop-up activations in Sydney and Melbourne, and travel trade partners Expedia, Travello, Trip Advisor and Virgin Australia will convert demand generated for the destination.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Brisbane Economic Development Agency

Latest News

NAB Launches Latest Take On “More than Money” Via TBWA\Melbourne
  • Campaigns

NAB Launches Latest Take On “More than Money” Via TBWA\Melbourne

NAB, in partnership with TBWA\Melbourne and Mindshare, has unveiled its latest campaign dubbed “Wrangle Your Money”. The national campaign demonstrates how NAB is supporting and empowering customers to make better financial moves. As part of the “More Than Money” brand platform, the latest work comes at a pivotal time as the country continues to grapple […]

Activation Union Hires Bree Mankin As Managing Partner
  • Media

Activation Union Hires Bree Mankin As Managing Partner

Activation Union is thrilled to announce the appointment of Bree Mankin as Managing Partner. In this pivotal role, Bree will spearhead the agency’s growth initiatives and client strategy, leveraging her extensive experience and innovative approach in delivering exceptional results for her clients. With over two decades of experience in marketing and communications, Bree is a […]

Toyota Launches Integrated Electric Vehicle Campaign Via HERO
  • Campaigns

Toyota Launches Integrated Electric Vehicle Campaign Via HERO

Toyota Australia has launched its highly anticipated new all-electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Australian shores through a nationwide integrated campaign. Spearheaded by a big spot, the campaign was created by independent creative agency HERO, which sees a typical EV sceptic named Barry behind the wheel of an all-new Toyota bZ4X much to the surprise of […]

Canva Launches First Ever Podcast: Design Surfaces
  • Media

Canva Launches First Ever Podcast: Design Surfaces

Canva has announced its very first podcast: Design Surfaces. Covering all areas of design, from brand campaigns to UX flows, the podcast digs deep into the intricate parts of designers’ brains to unearth valuable insights, unique perspectives, and what makes them tick. The Design specialty at Canva is made up of some of the most […]

SBS Launches Development Fund To Find Australia’s Next Top Documentaries
  • Media

SBS Launches Development Fund To Find Australia’s Next Top Documentaries

SBS is searching for its most daring, unflinchingly fearless and boundary-smashing factual format yet, issuing a call out for impactful ideas for new documentary series unlike anything seen on Australian screens before, with up to $50,000 in development funding on offer. Announced this morning at the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) in Melbourne, SBS is […]

Resolution Nabs Sarah Truong From PHD
  • Advertising

Resolution Nabs Sarah Truong From PHD

Full-service media agency Resolution has appointed Sarah Truong as head of investment to lead the agency’s investment product. Sarah joins from PHD where she was Group Investment Director for half a decade. With 14 years’ experience in the media industry including seven years at media agency, Carat, Sarah a proven track record for delivering results-driven […]

Elle Returns To Australia
  • Media

Elle Returns To Australia

Are Media, Australia’s leading omnichannel content company for women, today unveiled the keenly anticipated first issue of the new ELLE Australia magazine. The 244-page Bright Young Things issue – featuring actor Sophie Wilde on the cover – clearly stamps ELLE Australia as the fashion bible for smart, stylish Gen Z and millennial women who love […]

Potential Fallout For The Sydney Roosters In The Wake Of Racial Slur Allegations
  • Marketing

Potential Fallout For The Sydney Roosters In The Wake Of Racial Slur Allegations

The Sydney Roosters are facing a huge amount of fallout over allegations that Spencer Leniu made an on-field racial slur against Broncos player Ezra Mam in yesterday’s Las Vegas season opener. Mam filed an official complaint against Leniu after the Roosters prop allegedly called the Broncos five-eighth a “monkey” on the field. Leniu tried to […]

Nominate Your Marketing Heroines: ADMA Celebrates Women’s Achievements On International Women’s Day 2024
  • Marketing

Nominate Your Marketing Heroines: ADMA Celebrates Women’s Achievements On International Women’s Day 2024

To celebrate International Women’s Day, The Association for Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising (ADMA), has launched a new initiative to honour and spotlight the dynamic women in the marketing sector across the country. Lead image: ADMA Website This year, as the world embraces the theme #InspireInclusion for International Women’s Day on March 8, ADMA is asking […]

Nine.com.au & Drive Join Forces To Launch P-Plate Drive Safe Campaign
  • Campaigns

Nine.com.au & Drive Join Forces To Launch P-Plate Drive Safe Campaign

With the Easter break historically one of the busiest on our roads, Nine.com.au and Drive today launched a month-long campaign to raise awareness of the importance of defensive driver training courses. Too many young drivers are killed or injured on our roads each year. Younger drivers are the most overrepresented group in this tragic statistic, […]

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity
  • Media

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

NOVA Entertainment has today announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity for FIVEAA, Adelaide’s premier commercial talkback station. The forward-looking brand refresh reflects FIVEAA’s new lineup and vision while paying homage to the station’s previous logo and rich heritage. Built upon the new tagline of Always Adelaide, the new direction celebrates the ‘AA’ branding […]