Brisbane Unveils Bold New Tourism Campaign

Brisbane Economic Development Agency (BEDA) has launched a new domestic tourism campaign, Brisbane Favours the Bold, this week, appealing to those who search for the unexpected to discover the new Brisbane.

Created in partnership with VML and dentsu Queensland, the campaign aims to redefine perceptions of Queensland’s thriving capital, strengthen awareness of Brisbane’s leisure offering, and continue to drive record growth for Brisbane’s visitor economy.

Building on the city’s momentum, the campaign leans into Brisbane’s unique charm, evoking a sense of intrigue to entice Australians to discover the ever-evolving city.

From sophisticated accommodation to innovative dining, riverside galleries and museums, ancient rainforests and globally acclaimed beaches, Brisbane has fast become a leading Australian destination which continues to enthral domestic and international travellers.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the campaign would encourage visitors from southern states to book their next trip to Brisbane.

“Brisbane’s popularity as a holiday destination continues to soar, as we attract incredible accolades from global publications like TIME Magazine, Frommers and The New York Times that highlight everything our great city has to offer,” Cr Schrinner said.

“Victorian and New South Wales travellers are the most eager, with visits from those states up on average 19 per cent from last year.

“Our new tourism campaigns will debut during AFL opening round, showcasing Brisbane’s worldclass culinary scene, packed major events calendar and stunning natural wonders, inspiring our southern neighbours to book their next trip to Australia’s best city”.

“Internationally, we continue to support new aviation routes to Brisbane from key markets, including China and North America, to entice visitors from around the world to soak up the best of Brisbane.”

BEDA General Manager of Marketing Callum Wood said Brisbane’s unstoppable momentum is celebrated in the new campaign.

“Brisbane has fast become a must-visit destination, with the latest data revealing record visitor

spend up 35% YoY,” Wood said. “With recent accolades recognising Brisbane’s status as a global destination, it’s vital that we keep that momentum going, through activity that showcases the city’s bold and unique offering”.

“Our ‘Favours the Bold’ campaign heroes the region’s incredible experiences and aims to inspire travellers from across the country to try something new”.

“Through hyper-targeted creative and media, the campaign will harness custom audience segmentation research to reach Brisbane’s most lucrative market segments through innovative and engaging placements.”

VML’s Head of Strategy Andrew Kolb, who is also leading the creative strategy for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games brand, said: “As a Brisbane-based agency, there’s no greater honour than to be part of telling Brisbane’s story”.

“This campaign is about building Brisbane’s reputation as a modern leading global city, standing tall as a destination with a bold, unmistakable flavour,” Kolb said.

“There are so many opportunities for travellers to connect to the city through their personal passions and interests, and we set out to tell that story of growth and opportunity.”

Working with dentsu Queensland, the media approach includes dynamic programmatic out-ofhome showcasing the next available flights to Brisbane, guerilla street posters, interactive BVOD formats such as Expanders and QR-coded freeze frames, local TikTok creators showing off their favourite spots, and a talent-led integration in the AFL’s Round Zero clash between Brisbane & Carlton.

The campaign will also be supported through online video, social, display, and comprehensive content partnerships with The Urban List and ARE Media.

Chris Ernst, Managing Director of dentsu Queensland said “We are so proud to partner with BEDA to bring this campaign to life to drive prosperity for our great city, something that our crew at dentsu Queensland are so proud and passionate about – we can’t wait to see this in market”.

Earned media activity is also planned throughout the campaign, including pop-up activations in Sydney and Melbourne, and travel trade partners Expedia, Travello, Trip Advisor and Virgin Australia will convert demand generated for the destination.