Brisbane Lion’s Head Of Digital, Phil Swan, Bounces To The Content Division

Brisbane content agency The Content Division has nabbed former Brisbane Lions’ Head of Digital, Phil Swan, as their new strategy director.

The move comes as Swan wraps up four years at the 2024 premiership-winning club, during which time he led the digital team through six grand finals across the men’s and women’s games.

His strategic approach and focus on execution played a key role in driving audience engagement, elevating the Club’s digital presence, and delivering outstanding results for both the Club and its commercial partners.

“I’m stoked to be joining the team at The Content Division,” Swan said. “I’ve watched them kick goals from the sidelines for the past seven years, and now the planets have aligned for me to join them on the frontline.”

Prior to joining the Lions, Swan built an impressive marketing career spanning some of Australia’s most recognisable brands. He spent six years at Urban List in B2B and Brand Marketing Manager roles, shaping strategies that drove audience engagement and commercial growth. Before that, he honed his skills with marketing teams at Domino’s and Billabong.

“I’ve been pretty lucky during my career to help some of Australia’s biggest brands navigate their steepest growth phases,” he said, “and I think that puts me in good stead to play a key role in helping our clients’ dreams become a reality.

“There’s a great opportunity for The Content Division to further cement itself as the content partner of choice for Brisbane businesses, and I’m looking forward to helping drive that.”

Brittanie English, managing director of The Content Division, said the team is excited to welcome Swan to help lead the business and drive impactful content strategies that support clients in kicking goals. “Phil and I met way back when he was at Urban List working on the brand refresh, and I’ve kept him on my draft board ever since,” Brittanie said.

“Last year, we invited him to speak at our industry conference, Content Summit Australia, where he delivered a best-on-ground performance, sharing how the Lions’ digital game thrived under his watch – and his session was a crowd favourite amongst delegates.”

Swan has joined the team at The Content Division just in time to jump on the Content Summit Australia speaker list for the 2025 event at Brisbane Powerhouse, where Telstra CMO Brent Smart, media star Russel Howcroft, and Walkley Award winner Hedley Thomas are among those set to speak.

Back in the office, he’ll be helping to lead the team executing digital strategies for Minor Hotels, Brisbane Economic Development Agency, Barambah Organics, Containers for Change Queensland, and many more.

With his experience leading high-performance digital teams, Phil is set to play a key role in shaping the agency’s next phase of growth and helping clients turn bold ideas into standout results.