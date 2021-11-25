Brisbane Creatives Call On Corporate And Commercial Leaders To Support Lifeline Giving Day
A collective of Brisbane-based creatives are getting behind Lifeline Queensland’s Giving Day campaign in a bid to rally funds for their Crisis Support service.
BCM Group, Israel Rivera, and Rosco Audio are calling on their networks to donate during the 12-hour digital fundraiser on Thursday the 25th of November.
Managing director of BCM Group, Phil McDonald, said: “We’ve learnt that sadly, Lifeline Queensland is experiencing an unprecedented demand for its Crisis Support Centre, with calls up by 20 percent.
“We’re calling on commercial partners, CFOs, CMOs and CEOs – all of the O’s – please support as much
as you can this Thursday.
“Lifeline is an organisation that we tend to take for granted. They’ve always ‘been there’ – listed at the bottom of every tough news article, or mental health campaign as a support service for those who might be struggling.”
“The cold hard truth is that they rely on donations to exist, and there’s more pressure on them as an organisation right now than there ever has been before,” said McDonald.
Lifeline Queensland takes calls from people experiencing a diverse range of crises including general stress, natural disasters, family and relationship problems, financial problems, loneliness and isolation, domestic and family violence, substance abuse and addiction, mental health issues and suicide.
Donations made during the 12-hour fundraiser will be matched dollar for dollar by generous partners, funding critical resources for Lifeline, including training for more Crisis Support workers to meet the alarmingly high demand for mental health and crisis calls.
Australians can donate by calling 1800 961 881 or visiting www.lifelineqld.org.au.
