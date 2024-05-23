Braving the Backlash: We Are Social Report Helps Brands Navigate Hate Speech Online

Global socially-led creative agency We Are Social has released a new report that helps brands tackle hate speech during major sporting events. Titled ‘Braving The Backlash: How Sports Brands Can Take a Stand on Social,’ the report covers two key issues that are likely to result in online hate during sporting events: racial and gender or sexuality-based discrimination.

The agency’s research has found that these conversations spike on social media during major sporting occasions. As a result, Braving the Backlash examines these topics through the lens of two major sporting events this summer, UEFA Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympics/Paralympics, and advises brands on how to manage their response.

Braving the Backlash lays out a three-step programme specific to both the Euros and the Paris Games. The initial preparation phase describes why sports brands need an anti-hate policy, what it should consist of and where to display it. As part of this, it details a ‘Three Rs Model’ – Remain, Reply and Report – to help brands and community managers successfully categorise and respond to hate speech online. This leads on to a collaboration phase, explaining how to co-create and work or stand alongside others from affected communities. The final step details the actions brands need to take depending on the issue at hand, from separation to deliberation.

In addition to We Are Social’s own research undertaken by its Cultural Insights team, the report also includes takeaways for brands rooted in expert guidance from leading voices on these issues: Troy Townsend MBE, Head of Player Engagement at Kick It Out, Liz Ward, Global Diversity and Inclusion Consultant and former Director of Programmes at Stonewall, and Aby Hawker, CEO of TransMission PR, a communications consultancy that specialises in trans and non-binary inclusion and awareness.

We Are Social launched the first iteration of Braving the Backlash in 2018, designed to help brands who run diversity-focused campaigns take a stand on social in response to hate. It has since been cited and presented regularly and the new report builds on the original frameworks for a sport-focused audience.

“While sporting occasions give us much to celebrate, it’s sadly a fact that they also lead to an increase in hate speech. We see this throughout the season and it’s also true of bigger global sporting events. For brands who are involved in sports, whether that’s through athlete sponsorship or marketing campaigns, it’s essential to be prepared, and we’re here to help brands do exactly that,” said Dan Parker, group editorial director at We Are Social Sport.

“We know Australians are extremely passionate about sport and that sport has an unrivalled power to excite and unite people. However, unfortunately, it also has the potential to incite prejudice – sadly, major sporting events often coincide with a surge in online hate. We even saw this play out with the FIFA Women’s World Cup and frequently see it around weekly NRL and AFL games. The good news is that sport has the power to drive cultural change, and brands can play a role here too. By vocally and authentically championing diversity and inclusivity, brands can help set the tone of online discourse and amplify advocacy, and in doing so, position themselves as cultural leaders, as CBA did through their support of the Matildas or Nike did when they got behind Colin Kaepernick’s stance against racism,” said Suzie Shaw, CEO of We Are Social Australia.