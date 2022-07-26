BrandSpace Brings Christmas Cheer To Agencies In July

BrandSpace has kicked off Christmas in July by providing Agencies with an exciting opportunity to have their photo taken with Santa, to celebrate the launch of ‘Season for Westfield’.

Bringing to life an authentic Westfield customer experience, these in-agency activations are an extension of a tradition for many people – and now also for our furry friends with Pet Photography.

The events will be rolling out across 15 Agencies in NSW, VIC and QLD and give our valued clients an opportunity to get a Santa Photo with their team or pet, and walk away with a digital or printed Santa Photo in a branded wallet as a memento.

Liz Zacka, group manager client solutions, BrandSpace said: “It’s great to be able to bring a slice of the Westfield Christmas experience into Agencies. Our team are always working with Agencies on creative ways to deliver custom activations for brands in centre, so it’s great to let them experience some of the fun and magic of Christmas, conveniently in their Agency.”

Chris Bolling, head of sales, BrandSpace said: “We wanted to launch this year’s ‘Season for Westfield’ by bringing a small part of the Westfield experience to our Agency partners. Just like our Westfield customers, Agency Teams around Australia have been deeply engaged by our ability to curate and deliver moments that truly matter in people’s lives.

“Whilst this campaign has driven critical awareness ahead of a key sales period, like many businesses that partner with us, it is the opportunity to establish a one-to-one connection with our clients which has proven most valuable. We have leveraged these moments to learn more from our agency partners about the challenges and opportunities that their clients are currently facing and to arm them with the valuable insights we have drawn from our rich relationships with the Westfield customer.

“Last year we saw an uplift in visitation during the season with customers showing a strong desire to gather in our destinations – so brands wanting greater exposure during the biggest retail event of the year can feel assured that Westfield has them covered with more customers, more occasions and more connections.”

NSW-based agencies that can expect a visit from Santa via BrandSpace include GroupM, Omnicom, CHEP, UM, Initiative, Dentsu and Havas.