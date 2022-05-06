Brand Reimagines The Human Hand As The Perfect Sex Toy

[B&T warns this article contains adult themes that may offend.] UK adult brand Lovehoney has just released research that found 85 per cent of men and half of female respondents believe their very own hand is the best device for, ummm, self-pleasuring. Okay, masturbation! There, we said it.

But it must be said, arguably the research is not good news for a brand that sells sex toys!

Now Lovehoney’s team of “sexperts” and graphic designers have reimagined the human hand to show how far the appendage would need to evolve to even begin to compete with the Lovehoney range of vibrators, plugs and ticklers.

The reimagined hands feature such innovations as a longer forearm for better reach, hyper-flexible joints to enable reaching all pleasure points, a waved middle finger for vulva or anal play, and even a ‘rabbit’ thumb for clitoral stimulation.

The work, which you can view below, also coincides with National Masturbation Day (yes, that’s a thing!) which happens tomorrow, May 7th. Dive right in B&T urges, dive right in.

As you’ll see from the designs below, there’s one for the ladies and the men and although both may improve your self-love they’d definitely make doing the washing-up far more difficult.

Vulva owner

Penis owner