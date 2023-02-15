Brand Pride Lands On Sydney Streets via QMS

As Australia prepares for the start of Sydney WorldPride 2023 this week, leading digital outdoor media company QMS is helping a large collection of brands celebrate one of the biggest events in Australia this year.

QMS’ innovative City of Sydney digital street furniture network will proudly showcase WorldPride-themed campaigns from event sponsors American Express, Booking.com, Diageo, Lion, Optus and Reckitt, as well as Bupa and Peloton.

Running from 17 February to 5 March, Sydney WorldPride 2023 is expected to contribute $600 million to the NSW economy, drawing big crowds to the City of Sydney and its 33 suburbs.

The world-renowned Mardi Gras Parade alone is projected to draw more than 300,000 people on 25 February, while the Sydney WorldPride march on 5 March is tipped to attract more than 50,000 people.

QMS General Manager, City of Sydney, Jemma Enright, said: “The eyes of the world will be on Sydney during Sydney WorldPride 2023 and we’re very excited to work with the many sponsors to amplify their partnerships across the world-class digital City of Sydney network.

“Major events are once again drawing big audiences into and around the city. With Christmas/New Year, the Sydney Festival and Lunar New Year delivering record crowds, we are anticipating the Sydney WorldPride celebrations to continue that trend and see the city really come alive.

“Our dynamic digital network has allowed us to create a customised package for our partners, amplifying their presence where key events are happening and connecting them with the thousands of visitors anticipated to attend this iconic event in a global celebration of love, equity and inclusion,”

The Australian beer Little Creatures will harness the digital-by-design street furniture to deliver a 3DOOH creative specially designed for Sydney WorldPride 2023. The creative will feature the iconic Cherub logo with the pride rainbow and celebrations appearing to emerge out of the panel.

Little Creatures, head of marketing, Ed Jamison, said: “We are pleased to work with QMS to help bring our partnership to life in the heart of the Sydney WorldPride celebrations.

“3DOOH is a great way for our brand to stand out and really grab the attention of, and engage with, consumers. We are very proud to be supporting Sydney WorldPride 2023 and excited by the opportunities offered by the QMS City of Sydney network.”