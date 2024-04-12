BPAY ‘Brings A Little Magic To Your Bills’ In A Campaign By Five By Five

BPAY ‘Brings A Little Magic To Your Bills’ In A Campaign By Five By Five
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman



Australian Payments Plus has launched an integrated campaign with independent agency Five by Five Global for iconic bill payment service BPAY. 

The campaign aims to drive awareness and consideration of BPAY among a younger audience, while continuing to communicate its benefits to existing customers. 

Drawing on relatable everyday predicaments, the campaign demonstrates the ease with which BPAY can help people stay in control, especially with their bills. 

“We all have a little bit of magic in our pockets. Our ubiquitous and essential phones enable us to do so much and solve those niggling life problems with just a tap or two. So the campaign extends the magic of BPAY from paying your bills to sorting out whatever else you’ve got going on with a dash of wishful thinking,” said Matt Batten, executive creative director at Five by Five Global. 

Christian Royds, the senior marketing specialist at Australian Payments Plus, said: “We are thrilled to launch our latest campaign, demonstrating how BPAY can help Australians schedule and pay their bills in the security of their online banking. This campaign reinforces how simple BPAY is, and how being able to do all that from your phone gives you ultimate control.’

The campaign launches on OOH, cinema, radio, BVOD, social and digital audio channels.

Credits 

Five by Five 

Matt Batten, Executive Creative Director 

Becky Worley, Copywriter 

Sian Bedford, Designer 

Gayle Kirkbride, Client Director 

Lois Vega, Senior Account Manager 

Louise Brugman, Senior Producer 

Australian Payments Plus 

Charissa Brooks, General Manager, Brand & Marketing 

Regina McCulloch, Executive Manager, Marketing 

Christian Royds, Executive Manager, Marketing 

Rita Phu, Brand & Marketing Manager

Infinity Squared 

Erin McBean, Executive Producer 

Jordana Johnson, Director 

Katie Dorman, Producer 

Kate Cornish, DOP 

This Is Flow 

Catherine Rushton, Chief Strategy Officer 

Andrew Sarkis, Digital Lead 

Clare Rogers, Business Director 

Breagha Everett, Account Manager 

Sierra Galloway, Senior Performance Executive 




BPay Five By Five Global

