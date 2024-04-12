BPAY ‘Brings A Little Magic To Your Bills’ In A Campaign By Five By Five

Australian Payments Plus has launched an integrated campaign with independent agency Five by Five Global for iconic bill payment service BPAY.

The campaign aims to drive awareness and consideration of BPAY among a younger audience, while continuing to communicate its benefits to existing customers.

Drawing on relatable everyday predicaments, the campaign demonstrates the ease with which BPAY can help people stay in control, especially with their bills.

“We all have a little bit of magic in our pockets. Our ubiquitous and essential phones enable us to do so much and solve those niggling life problems with just a tap or two. So the campaign extends the magic of BPAY from paying your bills to sorting out whatever else you’ve got going on with a dash of wishful thinking,” said Matt Batten, executive creative director at Five by Five Global.

Christian Royds, the senior marketing specialist at Australian Payments Plus, said: “We are thrilled to launch our latest campaign, demonstrating how BPAY can help Australians schedule and pay their bills in the security of their online banking. This campaign reinforces how simple BPAY is, and how being able to do all that from your phone gives you ultimate control.’

The campaign launches on OOH, cinema, radio, BVOD, social and digital audio channels.

