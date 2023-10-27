“Bottoms Up!” Matthew McConaughey & Wife Go Butt Naked Promoting His Tequila Brand

Snoop’s red, Kylie’s rosé, Ryan Reynolds’ gin, way too many Kardashians! Now actor Matthew McConaughey is the latest in a string of celebs to flog an alcohol brand.

The 53-year-old Dazed and Confused star has partnered with Mexican tequila brand Pantalones Organic Tequila and delivered an oddball campaign to boot.

Speaking of Ryan Reynolds, Pantalones enlisted his creative agency Maximum Effort for the accompanying TVC that features McConaughey and his gorgeous model/wife, Camila.

Pantalones is Spanish for pants, hence the rather bizarre pixilated ‘no pants’ reference at the end of the spot.

In a statement about the brand, the couple said, “The world doesn’t need another celebrity tequila, but tequila sure could use a kick in the pants. Pantalones Organic Tequila is the best thing we’ve made with our pants on.”

It’s not the first time McConaughey has played in the celebrity alcohol game, previously co-creating Longbranch Bourbon, which was crafted by McConaughey and Wild Turkey Distillery.

Check out his latest tequila work below: