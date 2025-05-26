Born Wins Unity Bank Rebrand Pitch Following G&C Merger

Surry Hills based creative agency Born has been appointed to lead the brand consolidation of Unity Bank following its merger with G&C Mutual Bank.

Born, currently B&T’s reigning Emerging Agency of the Year, had been Unity Bank’s creative agency but will now take on a larger rebrand project following the merger. Born won the work following a competitive pitch.

Born will be responsible for developing the new Unity Bank identity, including strategy, brand story, tone of voice, visual identity and rollout across all customer and staff touchpoints ahead of a national relaunch in 2026.

David Coupland, Born’s strategy director said: “This is really special for us. This is more than a rebrand, it’s a generational opportunity to shape a brand that stands for something lasting. It’s an honour to help create a future that reflects the values people want to see more of in the world. Work like this is why we do what we do.”