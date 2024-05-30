Born Bred Talent & AiMCO Launch 12-Week Intern Program

Born Bred Talent, in collaboration with AiMCO, has launched a new 12-week Intern Program designed to “inspire” future talent managers.

Patrick Wittnall, the AiMCO’s managing director said that “education and growth are key pillars of AiMCO for members and the wider industry. Supporting Born Bred Talent and its Intern Program ensures that the next generation of talent management is gaining a strong foundation of best practice, access to our key short courses and webinars, and inspiration from our award-winning brand and influencer case studies at the onset of their careers”.

The program will include:

Comprehensive Education: Over 12 weeks, interns will receive the best education in talent management, covering essential areas such as client relations, contract negotiation, branding, marketing, and digital strategy.

Expert Instruction: Interns will learn from Born Bred Talent’s seasoned professionals, who will share their industry knowledge and best practices.

Exclusive Workshops and Seminars: Along with our partners we will conduct specialised workshops and seminars, focusing on social media strategy, digital content creation, and platform analytics.

Hands-On Experience: Interns will engage in real-world projects, gaining practical experience in managing talent and executing successful campaigns.

Networking Opportunities: Participants will have the chance to connect with industry leaders, influencers, and professionals, building valuable relationships for their future careers.

Born Bred Certification: Upon successful completion of the program, interns will be badged as Born Bred Certified, a mark of excellence and expertise in talent management.

“We are incredibly excited to launch this Intern Program and invest in the future of talent management,” said Stephanie Scicchitano, general manager at Born Bred Talent.

“By partnering with AiMCO, we are providing our interns with a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the business and gain skills that are crucial for success in today’s digital landscape.”

The program is open to university students and recent graduates passionate about pursuing a career in social media and talent management. Applicants are required to submit a resume, cover letter, and a short video explaining their interest in the program and what they hope to achieve.

The deadline for applications is June 30, 2024. Selected interns will begin the program in July 2024.