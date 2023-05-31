BOQ Launches Financial Fitness Program With Ambassador Olympian Ariarne Titmus Via The Inside Job

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) is helping young Australians get into financial shape with the launch of its new Goal Getter program, featuring ambassador and dual Olympic gold medallist Ariarne Titmus.

Goal Getter is a free six-week email series, including tips and encouragement from Titmus and coach Dean Boxall around wellbeing and self-improvement.

This comes off the back of research indicating more young Australians are wanting to improve their financial wellbeing1. In a national survey conducted by BOQ, over 3000 individuals were asked what features would make them likely to switch banks, with 63 per cent of 18 to 25 year olds opting for savings challenges with rewards for completion.

BOQ group executive retail banking, Martine Jager, said this campaign will help to put savings goals within reach for more young Australians.

“Young Aussies are becoming more focused on financial education and applying it to their day to day lives, which is why we created this campaign. It draws on the world of fitness to highlight how to make healthy financial decisions and set attainable goals.

“Everyone’s savings goals look different, and the beauty of this campaign is that it meets young Australians wherever they are at with their financial fitness, helping them gain control at a pace tailored to them.

“Features like round ups, spending insights and budgeting tools are already available through our myBOQ app, which has gone from strength to strength since its launch a year ago. This app has been a game changer for our customers; we now have over 150,000 new accounts opened and are offering some of the best savings rates in market.”

Australian gold medallist Ariarne Titmus said, “As a proud BOQ ambassador, something I’m passionate about is bridging the gap between my fitness in the pool and financial fitness out of the pool!

“I’ll be drawing on key lessons from my swimming career to explain weekly themes and am looking forward to sharing these to help participants build good habits.”

