Bondi Vet Is On A Global Search For The Next Dr Chris Brown
The stable of vets on the popular Bondi Vet TV series is about to get bigger with the announcement of a global search for more vets to join the team.

The show’s producers have put out a call to pet lovers the world over to nominate their favourite vets to be part of the line-up of the popular long-running series.

Executive producer Wes Crook said that Bondi Vet had become a global phenomenon, being telecast in 180 countries and with more than three million followers on Facebook and YouTube.

“Pet lovers all over the world can’t get enough on their social and digital channels. As well as producing a new TV series every year, we’re now creating and posting new content for our audiences every day of the year,’’ Crook said.

“In order to keep up with the audience demand, we need more Bondi Vets in Australia and abroad. The people we are looking for must obviously be good vets who demonstrate their passion and care for their patients every day, but we’re also looking for vets with the X-factor who are strong communicators, have plenty of personality, and relate just as well to their customers as their pets.

“We’ve got a great team of vets here in Australia, including Dr Kate Adams, Drs Audrey and Alison Shen and Dr Rob Zammit. However, they all work fulltime in their own very busy practices, and our social channels are hungry for more content, so this expansion will ensure we can cover more stories all year round.”

The iconic show last cast for the series in 2017 following the departure of iconic star Dr Chris Brown. The public was consulted at that time too, unearthing the likes of Dr Kate Adams and Drs Audrey and Alison Shen. They make up the current line-up which also includes London-based Aussie vet, Dr Scott Miller, and Atlanta-based Dr Arvid Edward.

“We have huge audiences in both the US and UK and we’re keen to see who else our viewers believe has that special quality to join the team,” Crook said.

“As an added incentive to find the best vets, the show’s producers have offered a holiday for two to the home of the show, Bondi Beach, for the person who sends in the best nomination.

“The winner will stay in superb accommodation with a view right down the famous beach. And most importantly, they will also get to meet one of the Bondi Vets, and see them in action.

“We’re simply asking our fans to go to www.bondivet.com to nominate the vet they think has what it takes to be a Bondi Vet.”

Bondi Vet

