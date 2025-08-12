Bond University Launches New Brand Platform, ‘Ambition Loves Company’ Via Newly Launched Rick Barry

Bond University has launched its new brand platform, ‘Ambition Loves Company,’ developed with newly launched creative studio Rick Barry.

Bond was one of the first projects taken on by Rick Barry after Alex Derwin and Hugh Munro launched the studio last year.

Derwin was formerly chief creative officer for BMF, while Munro served as chief strategy officer at The Monkeys (now Droga5).

Their previous work includes ALDI’s ‘Good Different’ and Tourism Tasmania’s ‘Come Down For Air’.

‘Ambition Loves Company’ was developed from conversations with Bond students, alumni and staff.

“From early interviews, we knew there was something different in the water at Bond, but it hadn’t made its way beyond the campus walls,” he said.

“Was this something that just had to be experienced first-hand? Or could we articulate it in a way that draws people towards the Bond brand? This is the kind of challenge that we find irresistible,” he added.

“We discovered this challenge is heightened for a brand like Bond that needs to cut through amongst big-spending competitors while also appealing to prospective students, staff, researchers and partners, not just locally but from around the world.

“We were pleasantly surprised to find that Bond’s uniquely ambitious culture is just as resonant for a university dean from Queensland as it is for a Canadian postgrad law candidate. That’s when we knew we had something special in the idea of ‘Ambition Loves Company'”.

“Concepts like ‘ambition’ and ‘belonging’ might seem like strange bedfellows, but in Bond’s case they naturally coexist. In fact, it’s the very collision of ambition and belonging that makes Bond such a unique, valuable and rewarding culture to learn within”.

Bond University vice chancellor and president professor Tim Brailsford said ‘Ambition Loves Company’ captures not only the university’s culture, but also its origin story.

“When you think about the story of this university, it was a very ambitious story,” Professor Brailsford said.

“The institution and the founders of the institution had this great ambition for Bond University to be something really special.

“Ambition Loves Company, to me, is this special ingredient we have here at Bond University, which is how we join together and push each other to achieve things which we would not otherwise be able to achieve on our own”.

“The brand platform sums up Bond’s unique campus culture and personalised teaching and learning model. We all know that feeling of being surrounded by passionate and motivated people. It stirs something inside you,” Bond University director of brand and marketing Shannon Tricklebank said.

“Ambition Loves Company works so well because it speaks to that special thing that happens here at Bond and was so beautifully captured and elevated by Hugh and Alex. I’m confident that Ambition Loves Company will be a long-term brand platform for Bond. It has the potency, authenticity and flexibility to last the distance,” Tricklebank added.

Credits:

Client: Bond University

Agency: Rick Barry

Images and moving portraits: Jo Duck

Visual identity: Jay O’Neill, Studio Paradise.

Bond University is Australia’s first private university.