Bolster Celebrates 10th Year Securing Full-Service Partnership With Untitled Group

Bolster has signed a full-service partnership with Untitled Group in a move that marks 10 years of creative collaboration and shared cultural ascent. The partnership will see Bolster lead Untitled’s national festival and tour marketing across media, creative, content, and social.

As Bolster celebrates its 10th birthday this week, the announcement marks a full-circle moment for both companies—long-time collaborators who also mark their 10-year milestone this year, a rare alignment that reflects their shared origins and parallel rise within Australia’s live entertainment industry.

“It’s an incredible achievement for both companies,” said Bolster CEO, James Clarke. “I remember early days of hearing about the vision of Mike, Fil, Christian and Nick and thinking these guys are mad! It’s incredible to be here a decade later where we both celebrate a 10-year milestone both individually and as partners.”

“It’s a pleasure to be hitting this milestone alongside the guys at Bolster. I think both companies have a lot of similarities in terms of start up culture, innovative thinking and a deep unwavering passion for music,” agreed Mike Christidis, co-founder and managing director of Untitled.

“We are about to turn things up a notch with huge plans for growth and it’s great to be evolving our partnership with Bolster to support us across festival and tour marketing; something they have been leaders in, in Australia since they started in 2015.”

The announcement is one of several major moves for Bolster as it celebrates 10 years in business, a milestone that caps off a decade of unconventional growth, creative chaos, and cultural impact.

Born from music, fuelled by culture, and driven by innovation, Bolster’s decade-long journey has been anything but conventional. Founded in 2015 as a small performance marketing agency helping to sell tickets for Australia’s biggest music festivals including Splendour in the Grass, Laneway, and Falls, Bolster has since grown into a respected culture agency, delivering award-winning campaigns for global brands like Nike, Google, EA Games, KFC, and YouTube Music.

Bolsters rise has been anything but linear, its story is marked with wild turns and unlikely wins, including:

Accidentally breaking an ARIA during a YouTube shoot in 2019 and then winning one five years later for a Cancer Council campaign featuring Indigenous artist JK-47.

Creating Linktree — a quick fix for bio links that became a global tech success with over 70 million users.

Producing a livestream for KFC x Client Liaison the Sydney Morning Herald called “one of the best of the era.”

Launching and leading #VaxTheNation — the pro bono national campaign that united Australia’s live entertainment sector to drive vaccine uptake when it mattered most.

“Celebrating 10 years is a huge moment for us,” said Clarke. “Especially as a business born in the entertainment sector, which has seen wild highs, near misses, and no shortage of curveballs. It’s a tribute to the happy accidents, bold ideas, and creative resilience that have defined our journey.

“From those roots, we’ve grown into brand marketing, building on our deep expertise in music and culture to craft insight-led, culturally resonant campaigns. This moment is a celebration of everyone who’s backed us, challenged us, and believed in the power of culture to connect.”

Looking ahead, Bolster has unveiled its exciting vision for the future, including the expansion of its recently opened LA-based office, deeper AI integration across its full service offering, and an expanded client patch that now includes Carriageworks, energy drink brand Celsius, Sydney-based hospitality group, The Point, and Tourism Australia.

“This tenth birthweek has been a chance to not only reflect on how far we’ve come, but to get excited about where we’re headed. From AI-fuelled ideas to opening our doors in LA, we’re doubling down on innovation while staying true to the creative culture that’s always defined us,” concluded Clarke.

“With bold new clients, a global outlook, and a renewed sense of purpose, the next chapter of Bolster is shaping up to be our most exciting yet.”