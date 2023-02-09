Bohemia Unveils New Positioning & New Focus On “Handcrafted Memorable Media”

Media agency Bohemia has unveiled its new positioning and refreshed brand, designed to tap into a combination of “intelligence and intuition” to “handcraft memorable media”.

Bohemia’s new look and feel follows the appointment of Paul Hutchison (pictured), former CEO of Wavemaker in the UK, as CEO last year. The new positioning focuses around the agency’s staff handcrafting bespoke processes and solutions for each client and an equally “handcrafted” experience for its people. It  also got a new logo, to boot.

“Following my conversations it is clear to me that while there is a lot of latent positive sentiment for Bohemia, the time is now for our agency to relaunch and re-state how we will help clients and brands grow. And for us to become a leading agency once again,” Hutchison said.

According to Hutchison, agencies have become over-reliant on machines and algorithms to make decisions. Efficiency of process has trumped human expertise and intuition. A sentiment echoed by others in the industry.

“It’s not an either or, we are fuelled by data and led by people. It’s what humans do with the data that machines provide that counts and the ‘hand touched’ part of the process is being overlooked. A machine has never come up with an insight, it can only process vast amounts of data quickly to provide a human with the best information to develop an insight and handcraft a plan for growth,” he said.

“In my conversations I have heard that people are tired of machines choosing what channels we should use and which partners we should work with. Our people handcraft communications solutions that are informed by  data insight, not dictated by it. The opportunities and challenges faced by our clients are unique to their brand,  their business, and their category. They don’t want ‘off the shelf’ answers to how they maximise growth and outperform their competition, they want handcrafted memorable media that is bespoke to them.

“And consumers are not static, linear, or predictable. They are in a constant state of flux, guided by narratives that inform their beliefs, behaviours, and experiences. At Bohemia, we move people emotionally towards brands by changing and cementing how people feel about our clients’ brands. We move people physically through the purchase journey to action whether that’s a click, a store visit or putting something in a trolley. We move people through handcrafted memorable media.”

M&C Saatchi Australia Group CEO, Justin Graham, said: “The energy in Bohemia at the moment is brilliant. This new positioning, backed by a suite of new products, feels so relevant to the changing needs of brands and is differentiated in the industry. It will offer an even stronger point of connection for end-to-end solutions across the M&C Saatchi Group.

“The good news is its already resonating with clients based on the recent new business success under Hutch’s leadership.”

The new Bohemia positioning was unveiled at a glitzy event held at the M&C Saatchi Group offices in the the former Transport House on Macquarie Street. More than 100 people turned up to sample individually handcrafted gins, plus JAZZ, a DJ and musician who handcrafted famous songs in different styles

