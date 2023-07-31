Bohemia Appoints Kimberly Stafford As National Client Partner

M&C Saatchi-owned media agency Bohemia has appointed Kimberly Stafford as a new national client partner.

Stafford joins the agency from IDENTITY Communications where she had been head of business and operations.

Prior to joining IDENTITY, Stafford had spent 16 years at UM rising from senior partnerships director to group director before leaving in July last year.

In her new role, she will be responsible for improving the agency’s efforts on client communication, engagement and satisfaction.

“Kimberly’s wealth of experience and passion for client success align seamlessly with our agency’s core values,” said Paul Hutchison, CEO of Bohemia.

“With her guidance, we are confident that Bohemia will continue to exceed expectations and deliver unparalleled results for our valued clients.”

“I am excited to join Bohemia, an industry leader known for its dedication to excellence,” added Stafford.

“I am a firm believer in cultivating authentic, two-way relationships with clients, where mutual success becomes the ultimate goal. I am passionate about driving collaborations that create exciting work and take a consultative approach,” she continued.

“Together with the Bohemia team, we will create unforgettable media experiences that drive growth and prosperity for our clients.”

Stafford will begin at Bohemia in mid-September, reporting to Hutchison, as well as general manager Sev Griffiths.