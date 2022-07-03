Bob Irwin Looks Like The Missing Hemsworth On The Cover Of Stellar

The youngest Irwin, Robert Irwin, has appeared on the cover of Stellar magazine and the internet is living for it.

Irwin is the son of deceased crocodile hunter Steve Irwin. He grew up in the public eye and if you’ve had the pleasure of attending Australia’s Zoo, you’ve probably glimpsed the youngest Irwin following in his Dad’s footsteps.

Guess how old 'baby Bob' Irwin is today?! Story about his unique birthday present on @thetodayshow this morning. pic.twitter.com/ogb7o4QYHe — Aislin Kriukelis (@AislinKriukelis) November 30, 2013

However, for the cover of Stellar, he ditched his khaki for fashion, and he is serving looks. Seriously, he looks more like a Hemsworth than a crocodile hunter.

Irwin made his cover announcement via Twitter and wrote, “Well this was definitely something different, being asked to feature on the cover of Australia’s Stellar Magazine!”

Well this was definitely something different, being asked to feature on the cover of Australia’s Stellar Magazine! @StellarMagAU pic.twitter.com/GMPJKZSUew — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) July 3, 2022

Irwin told Stellar, “I’ve actually become known as the fashionable Irwin. My Dad wasn’t exactly a fashion icon, but he was iconic just because he made khaki cool.”

Naturally, the internet lost its mind.

ohhh ROBERT IRWIN is fine!!!! I will finally admit I have a raging crush on him pic.twitter.com/xGQ29a1AbY — sarah 👻 (@sarahlovesthat) July 3, 2022

Robert Irwin is becoming the next generation’s sex symbol before our very eyes. — Helen Pike (@helenipike) July 3, 2022

Tiktok being horny for Robert Irwin hurts me more than anything else oh my god — lavender baj (@lavosaurus) July 3, 2022

ROBERT IRWIN ???!??!? OH MY GOD ???!????!?! pic.twitter.com/7odXkcHSLM — emma (@emmaboll234) July 3, 2022

Here at B&T, we understand that Bob Irwin becoming a heartthrob may also make you feel very, very old.