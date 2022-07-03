Bob Irwin Looks Like The Missing Hemsworth On The Cover Of Stellar

Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
The youngest Irwin, Robert Irwin, has appeared on the cover of Stellar magazine and the internet is living for it.

Irwin is the son of deceased crocodile hunter Steve Irwin. He grew up in the public eye and if you’ve had the pleasure of attending Australia’s Zoo, you’ve probably glimpsed the youngest Irwin following in his Dad’s footsteps.

However, for the cover of Stellar, he ditched his khaki for fashion, and he is serving looks. Seriously, he looks more like a Hemsworth than a crocodile hunter.

Irwin made his cover announcement via Twitter and wrote, “Well this was definitely something different, being asked to feature on the cover of Australia’s Stellar Magazine!”

Irwin told Stellar, “I’ve actually become known as the fashionable Irwin. My Dad wasn’t exactly a fashion icon, but he was iconic just because he made khaki cool.”

Naturally, the internet lost its mind.

Here at B&T, we understand that Bob Irwin becoming a heartthrob may also make you feel very, very old.

