BMF’s Tom Hoskins & Dave Roberts Promoted To Group Creative Directors

BMF has made a series of promotions, including Dave Roberts and Tom Hoskins, to the role of group creative directors.

Lead image: BMF Team

Hoskins joined BMF as an award-winning creative director in 2021 with a wealth of industry experience, having worked in the UK, US, Asia, and Australia. During his time at BMF, Hoskins has led the Australian Government account and some of the country’s biggest behaviour change campaigns, including helping to end child sexual abuse ‘One Talk at a Time’ and encouraging Aussies to ‘Fight Cybercrime in your Downtime’.

In addition to his work on the Federal Government account across multiple ministries, Hoskins has led campaigns across ALDI Australia and TAL’s long-term brand platform celebrating and insuring ‘This Australian Life’.

Roberts, who joined BMF in 2019, has delivered award-winning campaigns during his time at the agency. These include a series of children’s books and merch to help kids sleep for Murdoch Children’s Research Institute; Tip Top’s Effie-winning brand platform, ‘Baked into Australia’; ‘Just Wow’ for Uluru—Voyages; and ‘Minds wide open’ for The Sydney Morning Herald + The Age.

Passionate about mentoring emerging talent, Roberts was named AWARD School co-tutor of the year (NSW) and mentor for the inaugural D&AD Shift program – an initiative to help creatives beyond traditional pathways into the industry.

Both Hoskins and Roberts will share roles and responsibilities as co-group creative directors.

“Tom and Dave’s exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and creative leadership has had a profound impact on both the creative output of our business and that of our clients’. They have a proven track record of creating long ideas that shift perceptions, change behaviour, and resonate in culture. They are the definition of true BMF-ers, and I’m thrilled to see them get this much-deserved recognition,” said Alex Derwin, a chief creative officer at BMF.

BMF has also made a raft of senior creative promotions, including that of Josie Fox and Harry Stanford, who have been promoted to creative directors.

Fox and Stanford joined BMF from Special in 2021 and have gone on to win countless awards, including Mumbrella’s TV Ad of the Year and 2023’s highest-awarded Retail / Etail Effie and Short-term Effect Effie. During their time at BMF, the duo worked with clients, including ALDI Australia, Alinta Energy, Afterpay, and a2 Milk.

In addition, BMF is strengthening its Innovation offering following the appointment of chief innovation officer Tara McKenty. Kiah Nicholas, Emily Field, Lisa Down, and Leila Cranswick have been promoted to Innovation Leads and associate creative directors.

“With the well-deserved promotions of Josie, Harry, Lisa, Leila, Kiah, and Emily, there’s no doubt we’re amplifying our creative firepower and robust innovation offering, which this team has been instrumental in building. Their track record of award-winning brilliance speaks volumes, and we’re thrilled to see them continue to make effective, world-class work for our diverse portfolio of clients,” said Tara McKenty, chief innovation officer.