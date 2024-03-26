BMF Steals Special’s Eileen Cosgrove-Moloney As Joint-General Manager

Creative agency BMF has hired the former general manager of Special, Eileen Cosgrove-Moloney, as its joint-general manager.

Prior to joining BMF, Cosgrove-Moloney spent four years at Special where she led the Uber and Uber Eats APAC account, based in Tokyo. She also had a hand in launching the ‘Tonight I’ll Be Eating’ platform into the US with a star-studded campaign featuring Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart.

With more than 12 years of experience, Cosgrove-Moloney has a wealth of experience working at some of the best agencies around the world, including Droga5, RKCR Y&R, Saatchi & Saatchi London, and Colenso BBDO.

Throughout her career, she has worked with clients including Uber Eats, Marks & Spencer, Sanofi, BBC, and more.

In her new role, Cosgrove-Moloney will work alongside co-general manager Richard Woods as she leads the ALDI Australia account, which BMF has held for the last 23 years.

Speaking of the appointment, BMF Australia CEO Stephen McArdle, said: “We were delighted to find ourselves at the front of the queue when Eileen decided to move back down-under. She has outstanding experience in leading top retail and tech brands at some of the world’s best agencies. Over those years she has developed a reputation for being a champion of creativity and effectiveness, whilst also being a real culture builder; a perfect fit for BMF and ALDI.”

Cosgrove-Moloney, added: “I’ve always admired BMF’s ethos and progressive culture as well as its reputation for being Australia’s most effective creative agency. I feel incredibly lucky to be able to continue to drive one of Australia’s longest standing agency client relationships in ALDI Australia and BMF, and I can’t wait to continue to push the boundaries of creativity with the seriously talented BMF team.”

BMF won the B&T Award for Bravery and the People & Culture — More Than 100 Employees, trophy at last year’s B&T Awards.