Blobfish Recruits Sam Williams As New Campaign Co-ordinator

Blobfish International has announced the appointment of Sam Williams as a new Campaign Co-ordinator as the agency continues to experience rapid growth.

Sam will be part of the company’s campaign delivery team, responsible for supporting client service and helping to grow the business, as Blobfish continues to rapidly expand across Australia.

Sam comes to Blobfish with qualifications in business and marketing, having previously worked as an Account Executive in the insurance and finance sector. Seeking a career change, he joins Blobfish with a keen interest in developing his experience in the media industry.

“Sam is a fantastic new addition to our business, bringing a genuine passion and enthusiasm for the media sector. He is keen to learn and already demonstrating his value, both with our clients and within the team. I look forward to seeing Sam continue to grow and develop in the coming months,” said Blobfish International founder and CEO, Nic Cann.

“Sam’s appointment is timely, as Blobfish continues to enjoy growth nationwide. It’s an exciting time for the business, with more new hires to be announced across our local and international markets soon”.

“Having previously worked in the business and insurance sector, it’s wonderful to now be working for a dynamic, creative company. I joined Blobfish because I wanted a role that was interesting and different, and Blobfish has delivered – it’s fantastic to be working with people who are passionate, driven and committed to driving results. I’m now focused on learning as much as possible from the team and bringing my own unique experience to our campaigns,” said Williams.

Since its 2015 Australian launch, Blobfish has worked closely with companies across food delivery (Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat), Airbnb and hotels, ride share vehicles (Uber and Ola), gyms, pilates, and yoga studios, and office tower environments for brand sampling opportunities in their environments.

Williams’ appointment is effective immediately.