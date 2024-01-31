Black Sheep Advertising Names David Ormston As Creative Director

Black Sheep Advertising has announced David Ormston (lead image) as its new creative director. Ormston brings more than 25 years of experience working on brands including Coopers, SA Tourism, RAA, Clipsal 500, the Advertiser and Motor Accident Commission amongst many others.

“We’ve long admired David’s work, he represents a big win for our business and for our clients – current and future! People with his skill and experience are rare, so we are over the moon.” Said Andrew Millar, Black Sheep agency principal.

Ormston will oversee a hungry creative department and count SA Police, OTR, Krispy Kreme, End Food Waste Australia, Meals on Wheels, Lot Fourteen, Taboo Period Products and Halls Drinks as clients.

“Working within an agency that values strong ideas, great design and relevant, effective communication is always an attractive proposition – and the standard of work coming out shows me Black Sheep ‘walk the talk’. I can’t wait to get stuck in.” said Ormston.

Black Sheep will celebrate their 18th birthday in 2024.