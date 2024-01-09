BizCover Sticks To What They Know With Timely Tennis Campaign

BizCover Sticks To What They Know With Timely Tennis Campaign
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Online insurance provider BizCover has announced its new business insurance campaign to coincide with the Australian Open.

For the first time, BizCover has taken full creative control over its creative campaign, from conceptualisation to execution. During the campaign, BizCover announced that it will be sponsoring players in the 2024 Australian Open. Not Djokovic, Medvedev or Swiatek – that’s not BizCover’s style. BizCover will be supporting the underdogs who will be going against some of the top-seeded players in the main arena, aligning with their commitment to champion and support Australian small business underdogs.

Similarly, considering themselves as underdogs in the insurance industry, the campaign aims to prove how smaller brands with limited marketing budgets can aim big, be creative and grow their market presence supported by their in-house operations. The marketing campaign will feature across streaming services (BVOD), social media, and display.

“At BizCover, we support and believe in the power of small businesses. The campaign aims to make business insurance more entertaining and approachable for all small business owners in Australia starting the year and shop around, compare policies and find savings,” said Sharon Kenny, head of marketing at BizCover.

The campaign features an engaging narrative where BizCover employees hilariously attempt to play against a professional tennis coach, leading to a series of amusing mishaps to recall the importance of considering business insurance when operating your small business. The ad perfectly underscores BizCover’s primary campaign message – “We may not be tennis experts, but we ace business insurance.”

This refreshing approach also breaks away from the typical perception of insurance companies. Instead, it showcases BizCover’s commitment to being different, engaging and relatable, especially to small and medium businesses.

Founded in 2008, BizCover is dedicated to making insurance easy and stress-free for SMEs facing giants in their respective industries. Trusted by over 220,000 businesses, BizCover’s easy-to-use platform allows business owners to compare quotes from top Australian insurers, ensuring they receive cover options that are affordable and tailored to their specific needs. Best of all, the entire process can be completed online, no paperwork necessary.




