BINGE & Thinkerbell Unveil New Brand Platform “I Saw It On BINGE”

BINGE has launched a new brand platform, that showcases the social consequences of not keeping up with the world’s most talked about shows, in collaboration with Thinkerbell.

Whether you’re a reality junky, drama head, action jackson, wrestle maniac or a comedy queen, BINGE has
content you can’t help talk about and, more importantly, it’s what everyone else is talking about.

The newI saw it on BINGE” platform proves, if you’re on it, you’re up to date, in the conversation, ahead of the curve, a cultural oracle even. But if you’re not, you haven’t got much to say.

The integrated idea launches with awkward moments on TV, BVOD and social, alongside FOMO inducing OOH.

Fiona King, BINGE marketing director, commented, “From White Lotus to Colin from Accounts, The Last of Us to Real Housewives, and an always incredible new and classic line up of the most talked about moments in entertainment all live on BINGE. And while a lot of Australians have fired up their group chats and social conversations with memes and moments from these shows and more, there are still a few late adopters, like Mike, that we need to remind where they can see the world’s most talked about shows.”

Tom Wenborn, executive creative tinker at Thinkerbell said of the project, “As sad as it is to admit, some of the most interesting conversations I’ve had lately have just been regurgitated plot lines from Triangle of Sadness. The team has managed to capture the awkwardness you feel when I’m not up-to-date with the latest goss from The Real Housewives. As BINGE continues to grow, establishing itself as one of Australia’s favourite streaming services, it makes sense that we establish a brand idea worthy of the amazing content on the platform.”

The new brand platform is live today across TV, OOH, digital, radio and social. More awkward moments will be rolled out in the coming weeks, stay tuned for more.

