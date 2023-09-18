Bill McDonald To Replace Ray Hadley On Brisbane’s 4BC Mornings

Bill McDonald To Replace Ray Hadley On Brisbane’s 4BC Mornings
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Bill McDonald (lead image) has been named as the new host of 4BC Mornings, completing the live and local line up across the revamped station.

With more than 35 years’ media experience across news and sport, including coverage of Commonwealth and Olympic Games, and a Clarion Award for his coverage of the 2008 Gap floods, McDonald is the perfect choice to take the mantle from Ray Hadley.

4BC content manager, Max Dudley said: “I’m excited to welcome Bill McDonald as our new Mornings host, adding another program to our live and local offering on 4BC. It’s a big year ahead for Brisbane with council and state elections, not to mention the ongoing build towards the 2032 Games, and I have no doubt Bill will champion the issues that matter most to our listeners.”

4BC is now the only Brisbane radio station with live and local programming from 5.30am to 7pm, five days a week.

On his new role, McDonald said: “I’m excited to host 4BC Mornings to connect with our listeners, discussing issues that are impacting our own neighbourhoods every single day. I have lived in Brisbane my whole life and will stand up for where we live as much as possible.”

Dudley also paid tribute to Ray Hadley, saying: “Eight years ago Ray added 4BC to his large list of network stations and has made a huge impact in Brisbane and across Queensland. We’re delighted Ray will still be heard across the Brisbane airwaves during the Continuous Call Team, State of Origin, NRL Finals and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.”

Bill McDonald starts as host of 4BC Mornings today, Monday 18 September.




Please login with linkedin to comment

4BC Bill McDonald Ray Hadley

Latest News

WARC: Companies That Invest In Brand Awareness Perform Better On Digital Marketplaces
  • Media

WARC: Companies That Invest In Brand Awareness Perform Better On Digital Marketplaces

WARC in partnership with brand tracking company Tracksuit, and WARC sibling company Perpetua, provider of e-commerce advertising optimisation and intelligence, have today released new research into the role of brand in helping performance marketing work harder. The new study, ‘Growth Efficiency: Marketing’s Existential Metric’, based on an analysis of ads on Amazon, shows that building […]

Why Businesses Are Renewing Their Focus On Customer Experience
  • Opinion

Why Businesses Are Renewing Their Focus On Customer Experience

In this guest post, Ashley Diffey (lead image), the VP sales APAC and Japan at Ping Identity, says as brands increasingly face issues with a customer’s loyalty, customer experience is increasingly coming back to the fore… In the recent full-year results season in Australia, one topic was repeatedly raised in presentation slide decks, speeches and […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
How To Select The Right Marketing Operations Partner
  • Opinion

How To Select The Right Marketing Operations Partner

In this guest post, Sara Brown (lead image), Australian business manager at n3 Hub, offers expert tips to choosing the right marketing operations partner… In today’s evolving economic landscape, where consumer preferences are shifting and technological innovations are reshaping methods of engagement, businesses must constantly refine their marketing strategies to remain competitive. One essential element […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Quest Unveils “Quest Brings You Home” Via Weld Stories
  • Campaigns

Quest Unveils “Quest Brings You Home” Via Weld Stories

Quest Apartment Hotels (Quest), a leading Australian serviced apartment operator, has announced the official launch of its national TVC campaign titled “Quest Brings You Home”, featuring award-winning singer, songwriter, Holly Throsby’s rendition of the iconic Master Apprentice rock ballad, It’s Because I Love You. The campaign, via Weld Stories, showcases Quest’s commitment to providing uniquely […]

Arid Zone Scoops Four Big Wins At Industry Awards Night
  • Marketing

Arid Zone Scoops Four Big Wins At Industry Awards Night

Arid Zone has won four categories at the 2023 Australasian Promotional Products Association (APPA) Awards Night held in Sydney last week for their collaboration with Coors (Good Drinks Australia), TCL (via Agency Clutch Media) and the Victorian Department of Education. Submissions in the Sustainable/Eco Friendly, Consumer Programs/Gift With Purchase and Event Merchandise categories were each […]

100% Of Brandspace’s Network Is Now Available For Programmatic Transactions
  • Marketing

100% Of Brandspace’s Network Is Now Available For Programmatic Transactions

Scentre Group’s in-house media and advertising division, BrandSpace has refined its exclusive Screen network product suite to meet market demands. A primary focus of this work has been the advancement of its programmatic offering with 100 per cent of Scentre Group’s digital out of home network now enabled through this platform. This innovation and full-scale […]

Are Media Unveils Omnichannel Content Commerce Plans
  • Media

Are Media Unveils Omnichannel Content Commerce Plans

Are Media has used its upfronts to unveile its strategy to transform the company into an omnichannel content commerce powerhouse. Key elements of the strategy, which was revealed at an event for nearly 200 marketers and media agency partners at the Art Gallery of NSW, include a new digital destination and content commerce hub for […]

Are Media Set To Transform The Weekly & Home Beautiful Into Digital Commerce Hub
  • Media

Are Media Set To Transform The Weekly & Home Beautiful Into Digital Commerce Hub

Are Media has used its upfronts to unveil two key initiatives to help transform its business with the official launch of a new digital destination and content commerce hub for The Australian Women’s Weekly and the unveiling of the new Home Beautiful digital marketplace. Originally part of the Now to Love online entertainment centre, The […]

Are Media Releases The Playbook For Connecting Across Social
  • Media

Are Media Releases The Playbook For Connecting Across Social

Pace and proliferation, post-truth and misinformation, privacy protection, and integrity and governance are the four major forces framing evolution in the world of women’s content on social media, as revealed today in the Social Currency Playbook, Are Media’s flagship thought leadership study for 2023. Completed in partnership with Australia’s leading cultural insights agency, The Lab, […]

Get Ready For The MFA’s NGEN Halloween Extravaganza
  • Media

Get Ready For The MFA’s NGEN Halloween Extravaganza

The Media Federation of Australia’s NGEN Halloween party is turning 15 later this month and, with this year’s theme being the Op Shop Met Gala, it should be a night to remember. After a year of face-to-face workshops and webinars, NGEN Halloween is a chance for members to connect with their industry peers, forge new […]

Industry Legends Share Day Of Honour
  • Media

Industry Legends Share Day Of Honour

Something nice to share on a Friday, Sunita Gloster has collected her Order of Australia medal for her services to the media and marketing industries and for her continued and admirable work on gender equality. Her father, John D’Souza was with her to collect the award, himself a recipient of an OAM (Medal of the […]