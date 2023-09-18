Bill McDonald To Replace Ray Hadley On Brisbane’s 4BC Mornings

Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Bill McDonald (lead image) has been named as the new host of 4BC Mornings, completing the live and local line up across the revamped station.

With more than 35 years’ media experience across news and sport, including coverage of Commonwealth and Olympic Games, and a Clarion Award for his coverage of the 2008 Gap floods, McDonald is the perfect choice to take the mantle from Ray Hadley.

4BC content manager, Max Dudley said: “I’m excited to welcome Bill McDonald as our new Mornings host, adding another program to our live and local offering on 4BC. It’s a big year ahead for Brisbane with council and state elections, not to mention the ongoing build towards the 2032 Games, and I have no doubt Bill will champion the issues that matter most to our listeners.”

4BC is now the only Brisbane radio station with live and local programming from 5.30am to 7pm, five days a week.

On his new role, McDonald said: “I’m excited to host 4BC Mornings to connect with our listeners, discussing issues that are impacting our own neighbourhoods every single day. I have lived in Brisbane my whole life and will stand up for where we live as much as possible.”

Dudley also paid tribute to Ray Hadley, saying: “Eight years ago Ray added 4BC to his large list of network stations and has made a huge impact in Brisbane and across Queensland. We’re delighted Ray will still be heard across the Brisbane airwaves during the Continuous Call Team, State of Origin, NRL Finals and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.”

Bill McDonald starts as host of 4BC Mornings today, Monday 18 September.