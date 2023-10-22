Bigdatr Promises Competitor Analytics That “Brands Have Been Waiting For”

Bigdatr has promised to revolutionise competitor intelligence with its platform.

Engineered to capture online and offline creatives and expenditure of brands and publishers, this is the competitor tool marketing professionals use to advertise with confidence in a highly competitive market.

In an increasingly competitive market geared towards upcoming big sale events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day, understanding your brand’s Share of Voice has never been more crucial in calculating your advertising’s impact and potential ROI against competitors.

Marketers are increasingly confronted with the challenge of sifting through fragmented data sources. With creatives launched daily on multiple channels, comes the need to track real-time launches and manage the sheer volume of data, which further complicates competitor research. The real struggle lies in the lack of unified, actionable insights that are critical for effective decision-making, especially during high-stakes sales periods.

While brands have been awaiting a feature that can offer ad insights into both creative and spend, Bigdatr’s competitor intelligence platform provides exactly that. Bigdatr, setting high standards for advertising data analytics in Australia, addresses these challenges head-on, transforming how brands strategically win more Share of Voice on different media channels.

“Publisher Media Value data brings to the table the kind of data-driven insights that redefine advertising strategies for retail brands alike,” said Bernard Brkic, managing director at Bigdatr. What sets Bigdatr’s technology apart is its ability to link two crucial components, advertising creatives and their estimated expenditure next day.

For publishers, having competitor intelligence not only helps in strategically pricing ad slots but also unveils opportunities by showcasing which leading brands are advertising with competitors. This foresight equips publishers to adapt their offerings and forge valuable partnerships with growth-focused brands. With the power to analyse historical Media Value data, adaptive pricing models can be developed to cater to seasonal trends, industries, or even specific brands, ensuring publishers remain competitive year-round.

Share of Voice data is just as important for brands as it is for publishers, who are looking to identify which media channel offers the best ROI. Brands can optimise their media investment across various channels, find opportunities by identifying less competitive spaces, enabling them to pivot their strategies for better market penetration. Given access to historical data, they can anticipate when it’s best to ramp up advertising efforts for events like Black Friday or Christmas and, with which publisher.

“Correlating advertising investment with creative messaging and performance KPIs, marketing teams can fine-tune campaigns with near real-time coverage of their competitor’s creatives,” said Brkic.

Bridging the gap of a fragmented market, Bigdatr’s robust coverage of online and offline channels offers data-driven insights for both publishers and brands looking for better partnerships that drive high returns.