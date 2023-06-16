BIG W Celebrates Toy Sale In New creative Via M&C Saatchi

BIG W’s Big Whopping Toy Sale landed in stores yesterday and to celebrate BIG W has unveiled a new creative campaign.

Developed by M&C Saatchi, the creative features three 15 second films, nodding to the real life experiences of team members. For over a decade, BIG W teams have been dressing up as toy characters to get into the spirit and bring smiles to the faces of customers. This year’s creative brings this to life in a BIG way, with team members dressed up in DIY costumes as Optimus Prime, Bluey and a dinosaur among others – paying homage to some of the movie blockbusters, Aussie favourites and iconic global toy brands on sale at BIG W.

To really celebrate the team who make the BIG W Toy Event what it is each year, the films feature a selection of cast members who are from BIG W stores – including Jason from BIG W Charlestown, who appears in the Bumblebee Transformers costume.

Brendan Donnelly, Creative Director at M&C Saatchi says: “It’s not just the kids getting excited about toys, our campaign was inspired by the very real excitement that BIG W team members feel for BIG W’s annual toy sale. Hand-made costumes and a little over-enthusiasm have helped us convey the scale of the event and the incredible proof points BIG W has to help customers maximise the savings available in the Big Whopping Toy Sale.”

Vanessa Rowed, Marketing Director at BIG W says: “For nearly two decades, BIG W’s highly anticipated annual toy sale has held a special place on the calendars of not only Australian families, but also our team members. This year, we wanted to show the energy and enthusiasm felt by our own team in the lead up to and during the sale. Our teams are just as excited by the sale as parents so this was a great way to recognise and acknowledge all of the work that goes into this very special event for BIG W.”

BIG W’s Big Whopping Toy Sale features big discounts on the latest and greatest toys kids love with selected favourites better than half price. Available online and in store now, running until 12 July.

The campaign will roll-out across TV, Retail OOH, Digital Audio, OLV Podcasts, Live Reads, Digital Display, In-store, Social, PR, Influencer Marketing and owned channels.