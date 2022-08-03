Beyonce Serves In Bodysuit Made By Aussie Designer From Officework Scraps

Australian designer, Bethany Cordwell made a bodysuit out of folders from Officeworks for Beyonce’s Renaissance photoshoot.

The Aussie fashion designer made the garment by grabbing supplies from Officeworks! Yes, that is right, Cordwell bought a bunch of plastic document folders from the chain store and hand-cut plastic shards to create an incredible bodysuit made just for Beyonce.

The effort behind the bodysuit, shows, grit, and fashion! It is a choice that should probably offend Spotlight – surely they sell folders there too!

Cordwell, who works as a costume designer at Queensland Ballet, told The Courier Mail, “I couldn’t believe it. It still doesn’t feel real. She looks incredible in my bodysuit and earrings.”

The Courier Mail reported that Cordell explained she found out she got the Beyonce gig via emailed and said: “The initial email came through as I was getting ready for what I thought was going to be just another day at work. I was in absolute shock … I quickly replied, and we started discussing further details instantly.”

"The lead time was tight. I wasn't able to make a custom bodysuit specific to Beyonce's measurements due to time constraints. Thankfully they accepted my existing bodysuit, which was sent express to LA." However, Cordwell didn't find out her bodysuit made the photoshoot final cut until after Beyonce dropped her new critically acclaimed album alongside photos of her in Cordwell's bodysit. Cordwell wrote on Instagram, "Beyonce wearing my black and white bodysuit and earrings. I have no words just happy tears! I will write a proper post soon, but for now, I'm just taking it all in." It's always a good day to be Australian when one of our fashion designers manages to land a big gig, and Cordwell hasn't disappointed us when she nabbed a job working for Beyonce. The designer has earnt herself pub bragging rights for years.